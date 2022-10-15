Why was the Barney creator’s son arrested? Patrick Leach’s shooting case explained

With the airing of Barney the Purple Dinosaur's documentary I Love You, You Hate Me on October 12, 2022, netizens are taking a keen interest in the troubled life of Patrick Leach, the son of the Barney creator, Sheryl Leach.

Patrick was allegedly the inspiration behind Sheryl's friendly character. His name also appears as a co-author with his mother in a book related to the series Barney's Book of Hugs, published in 1997.

Back in 2013, Patrick was sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting his Malibu neighbor. In May of the same year, he pleaded no contest to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting from a motor vehicle, causing great bodily injury.

The arrest of Patrick Leach, son of Barney creator, explained

Patrick shot his 49-year-old neighbor in the chest with a .45 caliber handgun in Florida in 2013. The shocking incident began with him driving next door, incessantly honking his horn, and accusing his neighbor of trespassing.

According to prosecutors, the argument escalated to such an extent that Leach fired multiple times at him in a fit of rage.

Leach then drove off, leaving the man to bleed in his driveway on the exclusive West Winding Way in Malibu. Luckily, someone heard the gunshots and quickly noted down the license number. He then proceeded to save the victim's life by trying to stem the blood.

The Good Samaritan spoke to ABC news in 2013.

"I heard the victim yelling, 'Hey, I've been shot!'''

That same year, when police arrested Leach, he was wearing body armor and carrying weapons. His arrest was followed by a sentencing of 15 years in prison.

Where is Patrick Leach now?

I Love You, You Hate Me reveals what happened to Patrick Leach (image via Peacock)

The association of the mother with Barney and the pressure of being a public figure took a toll on Patrick Leach. In the last hour of the docuseries, it was revealed that Patrick got involved in a tragic accident that led him to face jail time.

Patrick, who was living with his fiance and two children, got into a trespassing dispute with his neighbor Eric Shanks. On January 9, 2013, Shanks was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Patrick was arrested on a bail amount of $1 million.

However, the saga took a new turn when Eric Shanks sued Sheryl Leach for his wounds. He sued Sheryl for negligence, claiming that she should not have let Patrick have a gun knowing about his violent tendencies.

According to I Love You, You Hate Me, Patrick is still living in the same Malibu house. He spent some jail time on his 15 year sentence and was released early because of his family's money. He is still with his fiancee and their two children, although not much has been revealed about his relationship with his mother.

I Love You, You Hate Me reveals dark secrets about the life of Patrick Leach

Sheryl came up with the idea of Barney in 1988 when her overactive son, Patrick, was captivated by a dinosaur exhibit in a museum. The character became a global sensation when PBS affiliates took the series wide in 1992.

Peacock’s docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me makes some serious claims that Patrick Leach descended the path of darkness because of his relationship with Barney. Sheryl Leach became so involved with Barney that she spent less time with her son and family, making Patrick feel neglected. Moreover, the separation of his parents and his father's sudden demise also negatively impacted Patrick during his formative years.

