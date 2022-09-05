Twitch streamer left terrified by gunshots right outside streaming booth

In a harrowing incident that took place during a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Dankol83 was suddenly interrupted by a loud gunshot sound right outside his streaming booth.

During an August 3, 2022, broadcast, Dankol83 and some of his close friends were having a wholesome conversation when sudden gunshots started being fired in the street behind them, leaving them scared for their lives. The group quickly looked for shelter inside the booth and commented on the horrifying incident's aftermath.

Twitch streamer Dankol83 receives support online in the wake of gunshot incident

popular Italian streamer Dankol83, who has over 66.9 k followers on his official Twitch channel, witnessed a terrifying incident during his live broadcast. The streamer, majorly known for filming outside a venue that looks directly onto the street, was seen indulging in a conversation with some of his friends when a loud gunshot interrupted them.

The group quickly looked behind in the direction of the sound in horror and immediately took shelter inside the booth. Luckily, before the situation could escalate, the police arrived on time and evacuated the area before the arrival of the ambulance.

The entire incident has been clipped and shared on Reddit, eliciting a plethora of reactions from viewers worldwide. Naturally, the latest gunshot experience has undoubtedly left his audience concerned and worried.

As pointed out by one Reddit user, the person who shot three to four gunshots in the air went home immediately after the incident.

Sharing a wide spectrum of support online, here's what Reddit users had to say:

This isn't the first time the Twitch streamer has witnessed something so dramatic during his live broadcast. In the past, his streaming setup was destroyed after drunken passersby damaged the window of his streaming setup. After the incident, people helped him tape the window back together after Dankol was left with an unfortunate mess.

Content creators, especially streamers, have caught numerous horrifying incidents during their livestream to the point where the streamers themselves have even been threatened with gunfire.

For instance, IRL streamer JakeNBake was left petrified for life after a gunman allegedly "pranked" him while taking a walk through an open area.

Adin Ross, another prominent Twitch streamer who has gained immense traction on his channel for supporting controversial influencer Andrew Tate, had to duck down for cover under his desk to save himself after hearing a few gunshots right outside his home during livestreaming.

Edited by Ravi Iyer