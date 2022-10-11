Who created Barney the Dinosaur and why? All about former Dallas school teacher Sheryl Leach

Barney the Dinosaur is an iconic fictional character from the much-loved children's television show, Barney & Friends. The show has become a fan-favorite ever since it arrived on television and went on to become a global hit among children. Meanwhile, Barney's character stood for inclusion, positivity, joy, pure love and optimism.

Sheryl Leach has acted as the creator of Barney the Dinosaur. She first created the beloved fictional character, a purple and green Tyrannosaurus rex named Barney, in 1987.

Barney the Dinosaur has once again come into the spotlight as a highly riveting 2-part documentary series titled, I Love You, You Hate Me. It depicts the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur, and is set to make its debut on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on the popular network, Peacock.

The docuseries' title has been gleaned from the widely known song I Love You, which was made famous globally by Barney the Dinosaur at the time. Tommy Avallone is the director of the documentary miniseries.

Joel Chiodi, David Collins, Rob Eric, Raymond Esposito, Amy Goodman Kass and Wendy Greene, along with Avallone, are the executive producers of the limited documentary series.

As per Peacock, the synopsis for I Love You, You Hate Me reads:

"I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?"

Since the official trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me was dropped by Peacock, the audience has been buzzing with curiosity to learn all about the creator of Barney the Dinosaur.

Sheryl Leach created Barney the Dinosaur for her son who was fascinated with T-rexes

A still of Barney and Dino friends with creator Sheryl Leach (Image Via barneyfan100 /Instagram)

Sheryl Leach is a 69-year-old renowned American author, television producer and television writer. She is best known for creating Barney, the lead protagonist of the show, Barney & Friends.

Originally from Athens, Texas, Sheryl Leach was a teacher before she created Barney. She was married to James Edmund Leach and went on to have a son named Patrick Kearns Leach in 1985.

Before creating Barney, she worked as an Instructional Leader, teacher, freelance educational writer, educational consultant and Public Relations Manager. However, her entire life changed after the Dinosaur that she created became a top-rated children's show, a brand, and a global publishing and licensing phenomenon.

Why did Sheryl Leach create Barney?

Initially, Leach had created Barney to educate her son, Patrick, in a fun way and also to cheer him up. Additionally, the character wasn't even supposed to be a T-rex as Leach wanted it to be a blanket, which turned out to be quite hard to create.

Next, she tried making it into a teddy bear but given how captivated her son was with a Tyrannosaurus rex that he first saw in a museum, she decided to go with that. Her son's fascination with T-rex inspired Leach to create Barney in 1987.

She then went on to create the popular show, Barney & Friends, with Kathy Parker and Dennis DeShazer in 1992. However, in 1998, Leach left the show.

Catch I Love You, You Hate Me, debuting exclusively on Peacock, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

