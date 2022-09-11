What time will the Days of our Lives new season air on peacock? Details explored

Days of our Lives, the longest-running scripted TV series in the entire world, is all set to air its brand new season on Peacock this Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3:01 am ET. New episodes will be arriving on the platform every weekday.

The show will end its 57-year run on NBC on September 12 with the new season airing on Peacock. The soap-opera was created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday. Ron Carlivati has served as the writer of the show, while Herb Stein, Steven Williford, Albert Alarr, Phil Sogard and Grant Johnson have acted as the directors of the show.

Since news of the show's new season debut on Peacock was released, it has created quite the buzz among fans of the long-running show as they are concerned whether the show is going to be the same as before.

Ken Corday, the executive producer of Days of our Lives, while talking about the concerns of fans regarding the show's new season, said in an interview that they will get "the same show."

"You will probably be getting more show content after February of next year, because we don’t have to limit the show to 38 minutes with 22 minutes of commercial time. On Peacock, with the [Premium] subscription, you get four minutes of commercial time [per episode], and with the higher [Premium Plus] subscription, you get no commercial time. So, that’s good."

Without further also, let's jump right in to find out all about the new season of Days of our Lives, ahead of its debut on Peacock.

Learn all about the new season of Days of our Lives, before it arrives on Peacock

How's the preview of the new season of Days of our Lives looking?

The official preview for the new season of the show was released on September 10, 2022. The preview of the new season provides the audience with some really interesting glimses of what is about to come in the upcoming season of the show. Watching the trailer, it seems like there are going to be several astounding revelations throughout the season.

Take a closer look at the highly intriguing preview here.

Without a shred of doubt, the audience is in for a thrilling rollercoaster ride with this new season.

Who are the cast members of the brand new season?

Days of our Lives @DaysPeacock

Stream The journey continues with Deidre Hall and the entire #Days family!Stream #Days ofourLives exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday. A special $1.99 per month offer (for 12 months) is available now for a limited time. Terms apply. The journey continues with Deidre Hall and the entire #Days family!Stream #DaysofourLives exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday. A special $1.99 per month offer (for 12 months) is available now for a limited time. Terms apply. https://t.co/T5AtOkqUCa

The cast list for the brand new season of the show includes Marci Miller as Abby, Billy Flynn as Chad, Elia Cantu as Jada, Galen Gering as Rafe, Arianne Zucker as Nicole, Greg Vaughan as Eric, Lucas Adams as Tripp, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla, Lauren Koslow as Kate and Deidre Hall as Marlena.

Other actors on the cast list include Abigail Klein as Stephanie, Robert Scott Wilson as Alex, Carson Boatman as Johnny, Camila Banus as Gabi, Remington Hoffman as Li and a few others.

Don't forget to watch the new season of Days of our Lives, debuting this Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:01 am ET on Peacock.

