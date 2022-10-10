“My father thought that I am not passing” – MS Dhoni on his Class 10 board exam

Cricket legend MS Dhoni shared a unique experience from his earlier days at school. He expressed how his father doubted he wouldn’t pass the Class 10 board exams.

The Ranchi-based cricketer might not have been the best in studies, but he became the only captain to win all three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He also lifted four IPL titles and a couple of Champions League T20 titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

During a Q and A session at a school, he said:

“I was very happy. My father thought that I am not passing [10th board exam]. He was like, it’s gone, I will have to repeat, but he was very happy that I passed.”

Dhoni also explained that prioritizing sports led to his dip in attendance, but he got decent grades. He added:

“Does sport qualify as a subject? [on his favorite subject] I was an average student till I started playing cricket in Class seven, so from that point onwards, my attendance slightly started to go down. But other than that, I was a good student. [In the] tenth, I got 66 percent or something; In 12th, I got 56 or 57 percent.”

“My attendance was very low because I was playing throughout. So, it was tough for me, but I was an average student. In fact, in Class 10 boards, there were chapters I had no clue about. So, I had no idea what to write if a question came from that particular chapter. That how bad it was.”

MS Dhoni to take part in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but he continues to play for CSK in the IPL.

He will next be seen in action in IPL 2023, likely to return to Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai, to play in front of the crowd for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old is expected to sign off his career on a bright note by winning a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy for the franchise.

The legendary cricketer was recently seen in promotional ad shoots with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in separate videos. The trio were part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team.

MS Dhoni was also seen playing golf with 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev. The two legends also enjoyed the recently concluded US Open.

