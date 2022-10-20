Laura Ackerson, 27, was a single mother of two boys whose custody she shared with her former partner Grant Hayes. The two were involved in a long battle regarding the children's custody, which finally came to an end when Ackerson's butchered and decomposing remains were found. Grant and his then-wife Amanda Hayes were charged with Laura's first-degree murder.

It was alleged that Laura Ackerson was killed at Amanda and Grant’s apartment in Raleigh when she went over to pick up the kids. An autopsy revealed that she suffered multiple blunt-force injuries which caused her death. Her body was later dismembered and stored in a cold freezer before being discarded in a creek.

An upcoming episode of ID's See No Evil will recount the decade-old murder case this Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The episode titled Final Offer airs at 8 pm ET. The preview reads:

"The police lack leads after single mom Laura Ackerson leaves for work one morning and never returns, so they turn to surveillance cameras to try to locate her and unearth sinister footage."

Laura Ackerson visited her former partner Grant Hayes' home before she was reported missing

Laura Ackerson, who worked at a marketing firm, reportedly went missing on July 13, 2011, after leaving her Kinston home to drive to her former partner Grant Hayes' house to pick up the kids. She failed to attend a business call scheduled for that night after informing her colleagues about her plans to head over to Hayes' residence. She was reported missing about five days later on July 18.

On July 20, authorities visited Grant's residence to conduct an investigation since they knew Ackerson was scheduled to see him that day. According to reports, the residence reeked of bleach. Moreover, items such as the shower curtain, the vacuum cleaner, and several rugs were missing from the apartment he shared with his wife Amanda.

Police also found a note purportedly signed by Laura, stating that she was willing to let go of the custody of the children in exchange for $25,000. However, authorities had a hard time believing that.

Investigators also learned that Grant purchased products such as gloves, bleach, plastic sheeting, a reciprocating saw, garbage bags, goggles, and other items. He later bought ice and coolers before leaving for Texas with his wife and children. They returned a few days later and Grant further bought gloves and acid.

Laura Ackerson's decomposing and dismembered remains were found in a creek

Grant and Amanda Hayes were spotted near the creek where Laura Ackerson's decomposing remains were found on July 25, 2011. Authorities alleged that the couple killed the victim in their Raleigh home, dismembered her body using a power saw, and stored the pieces in coolers. Days later, they attempted to dissolve the parts in muriatic acid before disposing them of in the creek.

The cause of death was classified as "undetermined homicide violence" since officials were unable to ascertain the precise cause of death due to the horrible state of the remains. The results supported a sort of suffocation or neck damage caused by blunt force.

Grant and Amanda were charged with first-degree murder in connection with Ackerson's murder the same day her remains were found. Later, Grant was found guilty of the charge and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole, while Amanda was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 13 to16 years in prison.

See No Evil airs on ID this Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

