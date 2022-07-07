Robert Crimo arrest: Highland Park shooting suspect charged with seven counts of first degree murder

Robert Crimo, the 21-year-old suspected shooter at the Highland Park July 4 parade, has now been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities believe the attack was preplanned, and Crimo prepared for weeks. He wore women's clothing to disguise himself and blend into the crowd before climbing to the rooftop with a high-powered rifle. He opened fire into the crowd and killed seven people while wounding dozens more.

On Tuesday, July 5, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified six victims who died in the shooting as Katherine Goldstein, 64, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Irina McCarthy, 35, Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, Stephen Straus, 88, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78. Officials also confirmed that a seventh shooting victim had died.

Patrick Smith @pksmid Robert Crimo, appearing in bond court via Zoom, tells court he does NOT have a lawyer. Yesterday Thomas Durkin said he had been hired by Crimo's family to represent him. Public defender in court said they too thought he had a private attorney, but judge now assigns PD to rep him. Robert Crimo, appearing in bond court via Zoom, tells court he does NOT have a lawyer. Yesterday Thomas Durkin said he had been hired by Crimo's family to represent him. Public defender in court said they too thought he had a private attorney, but judge now assigns PD to rep him.

Highland Park police reported that at least 45 people were injured during the shooting. The death toll could also rise in the coming days.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart has said that they anticipate dozens of more charges against Crimo. If convicted, Crimo could face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Robert Crimo's attorney released a statement on Twitter on behalf of his parents:

"We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the parade goers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody."

However, during his Zoom call in court, Crimo denied having any lawyers.

Robert Crimo had a collection of knives and purchased five firearms previously

Stacy St. Clair @StacyStClair Illinois State Police explain why Crimo was allowed to get a FOID card that enabled him to purchase guns in January 2020 — even though he was too dangerous for knives in September of 2019 Illinois State Police explain why Crimo was allowed to get a FOID card that enabled him to purchase guns in January 2020 — even though he was too dangerous for knives in September of 2019 https://t.co/okll4KqrMA

Robert Crimo, also known as Awake the Rapper, is a 21-year-old 'hip hop phenom,' as described by IMDB. He is a mildly successful rapper, known for his song On My Mind that was released on October 8, 2018. Authorities revealed that he had two prior incidents with law enforcement before the mass shooting charge,

In April 2019, an individual contacted authorities about Crimo attempting suicide, who then spoke with Crimo and his parents. The matter was handled by mental health professionals. Later, in September 2019, a relative of Crimo reported that he had threatened to kill everyone and had a collection of knives. Police recovered 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from his home. Highland Park police also reported the incident to the Illinois State Police.

Crimo allegedly purchased five firearms -- a combination of rifles, a pistol and possibly a shotgun -- between 2020 and 2021, legally. Individuals need a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in order to buy firearms in Illinois. Crimo was underage back then and was sponsored by his father to get the license, as reported by Highland Park police.

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been revealed. Investigators have no information as of yet on whether the shooting was motivated by any discriminatory beliefs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far