Robert Crimo arrest video sparks furor over cops' polite 'Do me a favor' request 

Footage of Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo’s arrest has gone viral on social media. Netizens could not help but notice the different treatment of the Caucasian gunman, who was asked by the police to “do me a favor” during his arrest, while unarmed Black man Jayland Walker was shot 60 times by law enforcement. Twitter users are now slamming police officers for their racist tendencies during policing.

Robert Crimo was recognized as a “person of interest” after killing six people and over 30 injuries. A video of his arrest has now gone viral on social media. Following an hours-long manhunt, the 22-year-old was caught by the police at a large intersection.

John Dodge @dodgerman Video of Robert Crimo III arrest. "Do me a favor, get on your knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach." cbsnews.com/chicago/live-u… Video of Robert Crimo III arrest. "Do me a favor, get on your knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach." cbsnews.com/chicago/live-u… https://t.co/VtWBXFZbWN

Multiple armed officers were seen at the scene. One officer was heard giving the shooter instructions over a loudspeaker. At one point, the officer said:

“Do me a favour, get on our knees, get on your knees lay down flat on your stomach.”

Robert Crimo was then handcuffed and put into custody. He was described as “armed and dangerous” prior to being caught. This comes after it was discovered that the Highland Park shooter shot at the parade attendees from a rooftop with a “high-powered rifled,” which was discovered at the crime scene.

Why is Robert Crimo’s arrest being compared to that of Jayland Walker?

25-year-old Jayland Walker was shot 60 times by police officers in Akron, Ohio, last Monday. This comes after police investigated him for traffic and equipment violations. Prior to being shot, Walker, who was in his car, drove away from the police officers, who eventually caught on. He went on to flee on foot.

Jayland Walker (Image via Jayland Walker's family)

Once the officers got closer to the parking lot, eight-shot at the unarmed Black man at least 60 times. Preliminary medical examiner records shared disturbing images of Walker being shot in the face, abdomen, and upper legs. News 5 Cleveland also revealed that Walker had taken a bullet near his left eye and below his chin.

He was found on his back in handcuffs. Why the police were required to handcuff an unarmed, wounded man who lay dying remains unknown. Bobby DiCello, Jayland Walker’s family lawyer, also recognized how media outlets treated Jayland. He told the New York Times:

“They want to turn him into a masked monster with a gun.”

Many netizens took to Twitter to note the different treatment the Caucasian suspect received, despite being a mass shooter. A few tweets read:

Jimbo Jones @itsjimbojones @dodgerman @cbschicago They asked him very politely, I wonder if the colour of his skin had anything to do with that. @dodgerman @cbschicago They asked him very politely, I wonder if the colour of his skin had anything to do with that.

Joe Soccer @joesoccer321 @dodgerman Unbelievable. But a black man running from a traffic stop is shot 60 times in the back? @dodgerman Unbelievable. But a black man running from a traffic stop is shot 60 times in the back?

Greg Brewer @Pastorgbrewer @dodgerman @cbschicago But not shot 60 times. There are two systems in this country. And the media needs to point out that white men are arrested without injury. @dodgerman @cbschicago But not shot 60 times. There are two systems in this country. And the media needs to point out that white men are arrested without injury.

Ronnie @RonDeanKy

Did police also take him by a burger king for a meal afterward? @dodgerman Wow. No hail of police bullets, no 60 shots in the back? Has to be a white mass shooter.Did police also take him by a burger king for a meal afterward? @dodgerman Wow. No hail of police bullets, no 60 shots in the back? Has to be a white mass shooter. Did police also take him by a burger king for a meal afterward?

Sunnysuz 🇺🇦🌻 @susied327 @dodgerman My god! The juxtaposition here with the Akron shooting is immense. It’s just so, so wrong! My god, my god. @dodgerman My god! The juxtaposition here with the Akron shooting is immense. It’s just so, so wrong! My god, my god.

VoidScreamer @ShiroSpirit @dodgerman Contrast this with the panicked, maniacal screams of several officers just before they obliterated #JaylandWalker @dodgerman Contrast this with the panicked, maniacal screams of several officers just before they obliterated #JaylandWalker

Eric Wright @edubstockmonitr @dodgerman Jayland Walker, unarmed black man shot in the back multiple times by 8 cops. Cops spent nearly 100 rounds landing 60 rounds into his head and body for at least 7 seconds as he lie on the ground dying. For a traffic infraction. @dodgerman Jayland Walker, unarmed black man shot in the back multiple times by 8 cops. Cops spent nearly 100 rounds landing 60 rounds into his head and body for at least 7 seconds as he lie on the ground dying. For a traffic infraction.

Following Monday's shooting, President Joe Biden released a statement expressing shock over the tragedy. On behalf of First Lady Jill Biden as well, he said in a statement:

"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day."

Christopher Covelli, a Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson, announced that they recovered the rifle that Robert Crimo allegedly used during the parade shooting.

He added that the motive behind the heart-breaking massacre remains unclear. However, a “significant amount of digital evidence” helped the police catch Crimo.

