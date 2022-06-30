ID's See No Evil: Who is Nathaniel Rowland and where is he now?

A misunderstanding led young student Samantha Josephson to become the victim of a heinous crime committed by Nathaniel Rowland.

ID's See No Evil has been on the air since 2015 and it explores crimes that are solved with the help of surveillance cameras. The series uses real footage and re-enactments along with testimonies by the police, witnesses, and families.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Nathaniel Rowland and ID's upcoming episode of See No Evil Season 9 before it premieres.

Exploring the identity and whereabouts of murderer Nathaniel Rowland

Rowland was a resident of New Zion in Clarendon County, Columbus. He completed his studies at East Clarendon School and was fond of basketball. His social media revealed that he attended South Carolina State University in 2017, but he no longer studied there at the time of Samantha’s murder.

24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland came under the spotlight after he was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Samantha Josephson in 2019. The latter disappeared in March 2021 after she left for her apartment at 2 AM and mistakenly sat inside the wrong car thinking it was her Uber ride.

Her body was found 14 hours later by turkey hunters in a field 65 miles away from where she disappeared. The field also happened to be close to Rowland's house. As a report was filed by Samantha's friends, the police issued a BOLO or Be On the LookOut for a black Chevy Impala.

The incident took place on March 29, 2019, when Samantha sat in Nathaniel Rowland's car thinking that it was her Uber. Rowland used this misunderstanding to prey on Samantha. He used his childproof lock system to trap her in his car and kidnapped her.

As per the State Law Enforcement Division, he had one past felony arrest in South Carolina for obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.

What happened to him and where is he now?

Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Samantha Josephson on July 27, 2021. The crime came to light after the BOLO was issued and Rowland was pulled over one night. Rowland got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the scene but was caught and arrested a few blocks away.

The footage captured by the officer's dash and body camera showed him searching Rowland's car and discovering Samantha Josephson's phone. Upon opening up Rowland's trunk, he saw blood which caused him to call for backup before further investigation.

Samantha Josephson was stabbed 120 times. According to forensic pathologist Dr. Thomas Beaver, the attack was so brutal that it was hard for him to find enough blood to create a blood sample as she had lost almost all her blood.

Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Samantha Josephson. The judge described him as an emotionless killer with a depraved heart. Rowland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

However, Rowland maintained his innocence before being sentenced. According to his attorneys, it was not certain whether it was his DNA that was on the knife. They also noted that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim's body but the victim’s blood was found on his bandana and a sock.

About ID's See No Evil

Narrated by Ross Huguet, ID's See No Evil revolves around crimes that have been solved with the help of surveillance cameras. Each episode features testimonies from police, eyewitnesses, and families as well as dramatic re-enactments bolstered by actual security-camera footage. The upcoming episode, titled Unsafe Uber, is set to feature Samantha Josephson's unfortunate kidnap and brutal murder.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Every second of every day, millions of Americans are caught on security cameras. Most of them are honest citizens going about their daily lives. But a few are guilty of unspeakable crimes."

Watch ID's See No Evil on Wednesday, June 29, at 10 PM ET.

