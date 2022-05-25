Who is Daniel Clay and where is he now? Dateline: Secrets Uncovered to revisit Chelsea Bruck killing

A murderer with an uncommon motive, Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all said to bring the gruesome murder case of Chelsea Bruck by Daniel Clay this week on the show.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered has been on the air for more than 25 years on NBC, bringing many investigations and cold cases to light. The series takes a second look at the cases in recent history and shares interviews with the people who were part of the case.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Daniel Clay and Oxygen's upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 before it premieres.

Who is Daniel Clay?

Daniel Clay, a 28-year-old Michigan man, came to light after he was convicted of murdering 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck in 2014. The latter's disappearance took place in October 2014 after she was seen attending a Halloween Party in Frenchtown Township.

Her body was later found in April 2015 in the Village of Carlton in a wooded area near the train tracks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a construction crew found the body while they were checking the equipment.

Witnesses told police they saw Chelsea in the parking lot with an unidentified man, who was believed to be Daniel Clay.

What happened to Daniel Clay and where is he now?

Daniel Clay was found guilty of murdering Chelsea Bruck in 2014. However, he came to light in September 2015 after his DNA was proven to be on Bruck's leggings that were found near the site of her remains.

As per the Wayne County Medical Examiner, Bruck died from blunt force trauma to the head and also had other fractures to her face, jaw, neck and teeth. Her body was too decomposed to analyse if she was strangled to death or not. Upon his arrest, Clay told the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective that he did not wish to kill her.

According to Daniel Clay, he had offered her a ride after the party but things took a different turn when they got a bit intimate in the parking lot. He revealed that Bruck had asked him to choke and slap her and while doing so, she fell unconscious. He further added that he tried to revive her through CPR but failed.

As per the Toledo Blade, Clay told the police that he was too afraid to contact the authorities so he just drove around for 30-45 minutes, figuring out what to do next. He eventually chose to dispose off Bruck's body in a nearby wooden area.

In May 2017, the jury was asked to decide between first-degree murder charges and involuntary manslaughter charges. They went with the former charges. He was then sentenced to life in prison without parole in July 2017. However, Bruck's mother, Leannda Bruck, shared that she had forgiven Clay and had given him a Bible which he said he would keep.

About Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

The upcoming episode of Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is said to revolve around the murder of Chelsea Bruck. The episode is titled The Halloween Party and will premiere on Oxygen on May 25 at 8.00 PM ET.

This is the tenth season of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, which is hosted by Emmy-winning journalists Craig Melvin and Kate Snow. The two explore the bone-chilling stories through firsthand accounts told by people who were close to the crime, including investigators and family members.

Find out more about Chelsea Bruck's murder in the brand new episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered Season 10 on Oxygen this Wednesday, May 25.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul