ID's Mean Girl Murders: Who is Jason Omar Griffith?

Jason Omar Griffith and Deborah Flores Narvaez

Episode 1 of Mean Girl Murders Season 1 has been titled, Showgirl Showdown. As per the official synopsis for the episode, released by ID:

"In the cutthroat world of Vegas showgirls, Debbie Flores Narvaez isn't afraid to ruffle feathers as she climbs to the top; when Debbie goes missing, investigators must wonder if a jealous dancer or a romantic rival took her out."

The heart-wrenching story of Deborah Flores Narvaez and Jason Omar Griffith dates back to 2010. Jason Omar Griffith brutally murdered his former girlfriend Deborah Flores Narvaez in a fit of rage, during an argument.

Jason Omar Griffith

What you need to know about Jason Omar Griffith before episode 1 of Mean Girl Murders Season 1 airs on Investigation Discovery

Who is Jason Omar Griffith and what did he do?

A still of Jason Omar Griffith (Image Via NBC News)

Reportedly, Jason Omar Griffith, who is currently 43, was arrested and convicted for the second-degree murder of former girlfriend Deborah Flores Narvaez. Their story goes back to December 2010. The Brooklyn, New York native was 32 at the time of the crime.

He used to live in Las Vegas and worked as a strip performer. His stage name was "Blu". He reportedly used to perform at The Mirage Resort in the Cirque du Soleil show titled, Love, which was based on Beatles music. He first met his ex-girlfriend Deborah, who was also a strip dancer, in November 2009, at a football halftime show, and the two hit it off.

A still of Deborah Flores Narvaez (Image Via CBS News)

However, Jason was reportedly seeing other women during their relationship, which created serious issues in their relationship and the two eventually broke up. However, they continued to have an on-and-off relationship. On December 12, 2010, Deborah, whose stage name was Debbie, went to Jason's Las Vegas apartment.

They had a heated argument at the apartment after Debbie allegedly told him that she was pregnant and wanted an abortion. The argument escalated quickly after Debbie reportedly hit him in the face and reached for her purse. That's when Jason tightly grabbed her from behind and strangled her to death.

To cover up his crime, Jason then dismembered Debbie's body and disposed of it with the help of a friend named Colombo.

What happened to Jason Omar Griffith and where is he now?

A still of Deborah Flores Narvaez (Image Via CBS News)

Reportedly, on January 8, 2011, Colombo led the police to Debbie's disposed body parts. Thereafter, Jason Omar Griffith was arrested by authorities for his sinister crime.

During his trial, the jury of 12 men and women deliberated for approximately 14 hours over a span of 2 days. In the end, Jason was found guilty of second-degree murder and dismemberment of former dancer girlfriend Deborah Flores Narvaez, by the Nevada jury.

He received a prison sentence of 10 years to a lifetime. Jason Omar Griffith is currently imprisoned at the Clark County Detention Center, serving his jail sentence.

Mean Girl Murders Season 1

