5 key facts about Susan Winters' death via antifreeze poisoning case

Dateline is scheduled to revisit Susan Winters' death via antifreeze poisoning in Henderson, Nevada, in the upcoming episode for this Friday. The episode is titled A Cool Desert Morning and will air on NBC at 9 pm ET.

In January 2015, a part-time North Las Vegas judge, Winters, 48, was found unresponsive in her Henderson home, which she shared with her husband and two daughters. Not long after, she was declared dead at a nearby hospital. At the time of her death, it was claimed that she killed herself by ingesting antifreeze with prescribed medicines.

The case, which was initially ruled a suicide, took a different course two years after incriminating evidence against the husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, was discovered. Authorities and the victim's family alleged that Dennis killed his wife to claim insurance money to support his drug problem. He entered the Alford plea in January 2022 and was sentenced to ten years a few months later.

Learn a few details about the murder case of Susan Winters ahead of the episode premiere.

Five quick facts about Susan Winters' 2015 death via antifreeze poisoning case

1) Susan Winters' husband claimed that she killed herself

Winters' husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, claimed that he and his wife had been drinking the day before her death. He believed that Winters had infused her drinks with her anxiety medication, given that she was suffering from depression and anxiety at the time.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the Clark County Coroner's Office determined that Winters committed suicide by mixing prescription medicines with antifreeze. Despite the husband claiming that he found two bottles of antifreeze in the garage, police said that neither of those were discovered in the house.

2) The Coroner's office ruled the case of Susan Winters' death as suicide

During the initial stages of the investigation, the Clark County Coroner's Office determined that Susan Winters committed suicide by mixing prescription medicines with antifreeze. Police said that neither antifreeze nor prescription bottles were present in Winters' bedroom or anywhere else in the house. However, Brent Dennis claimed he found two bottles of antifreeze in the garage.

3) Brent Dennis acquired nearly $2 million in financial claims about wife's death

Authorities asserted that Dennis gave his wife an illicit cocktail of oxycodone and antifreeze to kill her and later alleged that she killed herself. The husband allegedly received close to $2 million in life insurance benefits following the death of his wife, which also included inheritance money. Dennis was allegedly an addict, was draining out the couple's finances, and killed his wife to claim all the money.

Reports state he even contacted their insurance provider three times in the days that followed Winters' death to register her death, collect benefits, and withdraw $180,000. The insurance provider wrote Dennis a check for a little more than $1 million on February 27, 2015. Investigators claimed the husband made a T.D. Ameritrade Investment account with the funds.

4) Incriminating internet search history linked Dennis to Susan Winters' death

Brent Dennis was arrested in February 2017, about two years after Winters' death. The cause of death was then changed to "undetermined" from the initial suicide reports. Moreover, he was accused by the prosecution of conducting an online search of how long it takes the deadly component of antifreeze and ethylene glycol to kill a person.

5) He entered the Alford Plea in January 2022 to avoid trial in wife's murder

In January 2022, Brent Dennis entered the Alford Plea for voluntary manslaughter in wife's murder case to avoid trial. The plea deal suggested that he acknowledged the prosecutors had sufficient evidence to prove his guilt but maintained his innocence throughout. In May, he was given a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Learn more about the case on Dateline on October 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes