What happened to Fanta Bility? Philadelphia officers set to face manslaughter charges over 2021 death of young girl

A Philadelphia judge on September 26 has denied to dismiss charges against three former police officers, who were charged with the killing of Fanta Bility in 2021.

Former Officers Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34 and Sean Dolan, 25 will now face a trial regarding manslaughter charges.

Brian Sheehan @BSheehanTV #BREAKING : A Delaware County judge has denied the defense’s motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against three officers in last year’s shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. @NBCPhiladelphia #BREAKING: A Delaware County judge has denied the defense’s motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against three officers in last year’s shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/Oyb7Bk55sB

In August 2021, eight-year-old Fanta Bility was shot to death outside a high school football game. Sharon Hill police officers had at that time, described the incident as a "drive-by shooting" near the main gate of the football field.

In January this year, the three officers were charged with 'voluntary manslaughter', 'involuntary manslaughter' and multiple counts of 'reckless endangerment' for the incident, that ultimately killed Fanta Bility and injured three others.

Now, a motion to dismiss the manslaughter charges was denied by a Delaware County Judge on Monday.

Mr.Five Mualimm-Ak @MRFIVEINC Shot and killed by police at age 8, Fanta Bility should be a household name newsweek.com/shot-killed-po… Shot and killed by police at age 8, Fanta Bility should be a household name newsweek.com/shot-killed-po…

According to Fox News, ballistics testing failed to determine which officer fired the shot and killed the 8-year-old child, but a grand jury recommended that all three officers involved in the crossfire face charges in her untimely death.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer stated:

"Each of the three officers shot at the same target, we are bringing the charges against all three."

Praising the decision taken by Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Margaret Amoroso, Fanta's uncle, Abu Bility, said:

"We know very well this won't bring Fanta back but we do appreciate the support that we are getting so far."

The three officers were fired after the incident for not either wearing a body camera or for having it switched off. Meanwhile, the officers' lawyers now have accused prosecutors of "succumbing to political pressure."

Maryclaire Dale @Maryclairedale

apnews.com/article/sports… 3 ex-officers will face a manslaughter trial in the death of an 8-yr-old after a h.s. football game. The officers fired 25 shots at a moving car as people streamed out of the game. 4 were shot, including Fanta Bility. A judge today upheld the charges. 3 ex-officers will face a manslaughter trial in the death of an 8-yr-old after a h.s. football game. The officers fired 25 shots at a moving car as people streamed out of the game. 4 were shot, including Fanta Bility. A judge today upheld the charges.apnews.com/article/sports…

How did young Fanta Bility die? Uncle praises Delaware County Judge's decision to not drop charges

On August 27, 2021, shots rang out outside a football game at Academy Park High School. The three Sharon Hill police officers returned fire and targeted a car, from which they believed the initial shots were fired.

Little Fanta Bility and her sister, who were watching the game, were also a part of the crowd outside, however, both got struck by shots fired by the officers. Later, the soon-to-be third grader succumbed to her injuries.

WideAwakeSyndrome @EyesAwakened

msn.com/en-us/news/cri… Human Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter. My heart breaks for this 8 year old young child who lost her life with her family and all of us. How long will this continue. Police reform now! Human Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter. My heart breaks for this 8 year old young child who lost her life with her family and all of us. How long will this continue. Police reform now!msn.com/en-us/news/cri…

A witness named Deanna Bankston told KYW-TV:

"Shots were going down, babies were going down. Baby went down, grabbed my leg when she got shot in the neck. People were just screaming, running everywhere."

The child's family, who belong to a community of immigrants from Guinea, were devastated by the death. They described her as "a sweet child who had a smile for everyone." Residents and locals were equally shocked by this unfortunate death.

JusticeforFanta @justiceforfanta



gofundme.com/f/supporting-t… With your help, the Bility family can continue to fight for Fanta’s justice. Give a little. Help a lot. Support below. With your help, the Bility family can continue to fight for Fanta’s justice. Give a little. Help a lot. Support below.gofundme.com/f/supporting-t… https://t.co/CFrz1ORebt

The District Attorney had initially charged two teens who were responsible for the gunfire with Fanta Bility's murder. Those charges were later dropped.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far