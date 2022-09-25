What did Mark Latunski do? Michigan cannibal pleads guilty to murdering Kevin Bacon

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Mark Latunski, who was charged with the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in 2019, pleaded guilty to the charges against him. He also admitted to his cannibalistic tendencies, which Bacon had unknowingly fallen victim to.

Content warning: This article contains extremely graphic details regarding the crime. Reader's discretion is advised.

Latunski, a resident of Shiawassee County, appeared before Michigan Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to the charges of open murder and mutilation of a body, according to mlive.com. Reportedly, he pleaded guilty against the wishes of his defense attorney, Mary Chartier, who wanted to use an insanity defense during his scheduled trial.

At his hearing on Thursday, Mark Latunski admitted to luring 25-year-old Kevin Bacon to his home and then stabbing him in the back. He further admitted in court to having consumed parts of Bacon's body after he had died.

Mark Latunski, who was arrested and charged in 2019, was scheduled to go on trial on October 18, 2022. An open murder charge contains the possibilities of both first- and second-degree murder. Latunski's next degree hearing is scheduled to take place on October 18, where it will be determined whether he is convicted of first-degree or second-degree murder or manslaughter.

What happened in December 2019? Mark Latunski's sudden guilty plea brings the conclusion of the case closer

25-year-old Kevin Bacon met Mark Latunski on Grindr, a dating app catering to gay and trans men, in December 2019. That relationship ended in Bacon's gruesome death when Latunski lured him to his Bennington Township house, killed him, and then ate his body parts.

According to police reports, he admitted to cutting off Bacon’s testicles and eating them. The young hairdresser's body was found hanging from the rafters of Latunski's basement, with ankles tied, throat slit, and body parts missing.

Kevin Bacon went to meet Latunski before Christmas. When he did not turn up at his family's Christmas Eve gathering, his family started getting anxious. His body was ultimately found by police on December 28, 2019, after they found his car in a Dollar General store parking lot and then tracked him to Latunski's house.

His father, Karl Bacon, said that the family began searching fields and wooded areas in the Swartz Creek area after he failed to show up at the Bacon's Christmas Eve breakfast.

Mark Latunski has a long history of mental health complaints, including his former wife's statement that he suffered from major depression, paranoid schizophrenia, and personality disorder traits.

