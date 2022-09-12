Where is Robert Telles now? Las Vegas official charged in connection to Jeff German murder to remain in office

Robert Telles, a Clark County employee, was detained on Wednesday, September 7, on suspicion of killing Las Vegas-based reporter Jeff German. The elected official, who is accused of killing the investigative reporter, will remain in his elected position and continue to receive a salary of $130k while serving time in prison.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said in court session:

“For now, he’s still an elected officer and he’ll get paid while he’s in jail."

Jeff German was allegedly stabbed to death on Friday, September 2, after what authorities believe to have been an "altercation," according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. German was apparently looking into Rob Telles' alleged wrongdoing in office which prompted the murder. Rob Telles was reportedly denied bail last week and is being held with one charge of open murder.

More details on Robert Telles who is detained in relation to Jeff German's death

Police released a video of an unnamed suspect walking along the sidewalk while wearing vibrant orange apparel. Police also released images of a GMC Yukon Denali SUV which, they reckoned, was linked to the crime, after the Review Journal made claims about a familiar vehicle that journalists had seen parked in Telles's driveway.

Las Vegas Locally 🌴 @LasVegasLocally Clark County administrator Robert Telles just returned home after being questioned by detectives about the murder of investigative reporter Jeff German.



According to sources, automobiles were towed from Telles' property at around 12:50 pm, and he was arrested that night around 6:30 pm:

"Review-Journal reporters observed Telles in the driveway of his home, standing next to a vehicle matching that description. A GMC vehicle and a second vehicle were towed from Telles' property at about 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday."

On Thursday, September 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that Telles's DNA had been discovered at Jeff German's murder scene. According to reports, the public administrator had tried to sabotage the evidence by chopping up his hat and shoes.

Enerzoa @enerzoa A high profile Democrat in Las Vegas, Public Administrator Robert Telles murders the @reviewjournal 's TOP investigative journalist and this story has barely broken through on the MSM. Wonder why??? How often did CNN fantasize about "MAGA republicans" targeting journalists? A high profile Democrat in Las Vegas, Public Administrator Robert Telles murders the @reviewjournal's TOP investigative journalist and this story has barely broken through on the MSM. Wonder why??? How often did CNN fantasize about "MAGA republicans" targeting journalists? https://t.co/WJcEZZdUsW

Telles was apprehended after a protracted police stand-off and was found to have "non-life-threatening self-inflicted stab wounds," according to ABC News. Reporters observing the event saw him enter his garage before being taken into custody. At the end of the year, Telles's term as a public servant was scheduled to expire.

Who was Jeff German?

Harrison Keely @harrisonkeely I am shocked and saddened to learn of the killing of reporter Jeff German, one of my colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I took a lot of photos in the newsroom during my time there. Here are some of my pictures of Jeff. News story: bit.ly/3q7gysu I am shocked and saddened to learn of the killing of reporter Jeff German, one of my colleagues at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I took a lot of photos in the newsroom during my time there. Here are some of my pictures of Jeff. News story: bit.ly/3q7gysu https://t.co/0A01P5LCom

Jeff German spent almost 30 years of his life as an investigative journalist. He was a columnist and reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, where he covered issues relating to politics, co-organized crime, labor, and the government. Later, in 2010, he started working for the Review-Journal.

German had gained national attention for reporting on political scandals, cases of governmental corruption, and the 2017 music festival shooting rampage that resulted in 60 fatalities and more than 400 injuries. German was a journalist who also covered drug trafficking, extremist activity in southern Nevada, and gaming industry corruption, according to his former co-workers.

Edited by Susrita Das