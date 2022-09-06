Who was Jeff German? Las Vegas investigative journalist fatally stabbed outside his home

Jeff German, a longtime investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was discovered dead and fatally stabbed numerous times outside his home on Saturday, September 3. Police authorities are looking for the alleged suspect involved in the homicide of the reporter.

Dori Koren, a Las Vegas police spokesman, told reporters:

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home. We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

Authorities responded to the crime scene immediately after receiving 911 calls. They have marked this as an isolated case as it is believed that Jeff German, 69, was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing.

Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a statement:

"The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff. He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."

Jeff German was allegedly under no death threats before his murder

Glenn Cook revealed in a statement that German had not informed newspaper executives of any threats made against him or expressed any reservations about his safety. Las Vegas police authorities asserted that this case was their top-most priority. They said in a statement:

“LVMPD enacted its major case protocol [on] Saturday in the homicide investigation. This brings together a variety of resources to maximize the investigative effort and apply a sense of urgency to the apprehension of the suspect.”

Jeff German served as an investigative journalist for more than 30 years of his life. He worked as a columnist and reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, where he covered government, labor, politics, and coorganized crime. He later moved to the Review-Journal in 2010.

German was well-known for covering political scandals, government corruption stories, and the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival that left 60 people dead and more than 400 injured. His former co-workers revealed that German was a journalist who covered corruption in the gambling sector, extremist activity in southern Nevada, and organized crime.

Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn G. Goodman described her heartfelt feelings on her social media account, saying:

"Shocked to learn of the death of longtime Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. This was a senseless act of violence. Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation."

Staff at the Nevada Attorney General office also shared their condolences over Jeff German's death. They wrote,

Jeff German's reporting covered a wide range of sensitive and important topics, including Mandalay Bay hotel's 2017 mass shooting and city inspection requirements. His final story was on a legal battle between travel agencies and hotel room taxes that was being addressed by the Nevada Supreme Court.

German, the heir to the Horseshoe Club Fortune, released the true crime novel Murder in Sin City: The Death of a Las Vegas Casino Boss in 2001.

