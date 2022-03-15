What happened to Benjamin Hall? Condition unknown as Fox News Reporter injured in Ukraine 

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized after being injured in Kyiv, Ukraine. The announcement was made by John Roberts, who went live on air. Details regarding his injury remain unclear.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott sent a memo to staff members confirming that their fellow journalist was injured. It read:

“Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now. Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.”

The statement continued:

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.”

In mid-February, Joe Biden pledged to respond “forcefully” if American citizens in Ukraine were targeted. Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich grilled White House press secretary Jen Psaki on what action will be taken following Hall’s injury amid the Ukraine invasion.

Throughout her press briefing, Psaki refused to respond to Biden’s upcoming action against Putin. However, she said:

“Your colleague, Benjamin Hall, I know there's not final reports yet or we would wait for your news organization to confirm those but our thoughts, the President's thoughts, our administration thoughts are with him, his family and all of you at Fox News as well.”

Who is Benjamin Hall?

Benjamin Hall started his career in journalism as a war correspondent, reporting from the Middle East and Africa. Since doing so, he has reported for several organizations, including The New York Times, BBC, Sunday Times and Agence France-Presse. He joined Fox News in 2015 and has reported from conflict zones like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Along with being a brave journalist, he is also the author of Inside ISIS: The Brutal Rise of a Terrorist Army.

Hall earned a Bachelor’s in Arts degree from Richmond American University in London. He also acquired a post-graduate diploma in television journalism from the University of the Arts London.

Julie Banderas @JulieBanderas 🏼 Please join us in prayers for our friend and colleague ⁦ @BenjaminHallFNC ⁩ ⁦ @FoxNews ⁩ who was injured while bravely covering the war in Ukraine. We love you Ben! Please join us in prayers for our friend and colleague ⁦@BenjaminHallFNC⁩ ⁦@FoxNews⁩ who was injured while bravely covering the war in Ukraine. We love you Ben! 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/WfqAUjG1CM

Hall’s injury comes after Putin forcefully targeted journalists for covering the war in Ukraine. The Russian President has also been attempting to censor coverage in Russia to control the narrative.

Hall is not the only correspondent who has sustained injuries in the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun was killed by Russian forces on March 1. Days later, two Sky News reporters were shot by Russian forces. However, only one survived. Recently, veteran American journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead in Irpin.

Edited by Srijan Sen