What is Stake.com? SteveWillDoIt claims YouTube removed his main channel over gambling clips

Stephan Deleonardi, also known as SteveWillDoIt, has revealed that his account was removed from YouTube due to visuals featuring Stake.com.

Stake.com is a global online casino website, with offices in Serbia, Australia, and Cyprus.

Stephan recently made an appearance on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, where he shared that the ban occurred because he was promoting his second channel on his main account.

Unfortunately for the NELK Boy member, his second channel featured content on gambling and mentions of the online casino website. This resulted in both of his accounts getting deleted from YouTube.

What is Stake.com?

Stake.com is a website offering different kinds of gambling games, including slots, blackjack, and roulette, as well as sports betting. The portal also offers video streams with live dealers for a personal experience.

It is operated by Medium Rare NV, a Curacao-based company that holds an online casino license. The website was founded in 2017 by Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, who have also established Easygo, a company that develops games for online casinos.

Stake.com was launched in the UK in December 2021. It is in partnership with TGP Europe.

The website does not deal with traditional currencies, instead, deposits and withdrawals are made in crypto. Users can later cash in on cryptocurrencies in online exchange portals like Coinbase and Gemini.

SteveWillDoIt explains the reason behind the deletion of his main account

While talking to Bradley, Stephan explained in detail the reason behind the removal of his account. He stated that the platform did not give him any warning before banning his account.

He said that he had a second account on YouTube, where he posted his travel vlog to Mexico. He also posted some gambling tips on the account.

SteveWillDoIt clarified that saying the word "stake" or mentioning the website Stake.com is allowed on YouTube. However, showcasing the website or the website banner is treated more strictly. He said:

“I had a second channel where we travelled to Mexico and I post gambling clips on my second channel. You’re allowed to show yourself playing Stake.com and post it on YouTube, and you’re allowed to say ‘I’m playing on Stake right now.’”

Unfortunately, Stephan's video contained visuals from the gambling portal that were only partially blurred. This caused him to lose his second channel. He said that he later made another account and spoke to a YouTube representative, making sure the removal would not affect his main channel, SteveWillDoIt.

The problem occurred after the creator promoted his second channel on his main. He said:

“My mistake was that I went on my main channel, and promoted my second channel. The whole issue I have with this is that they’re gonna delete my entire channel because stake.com [was visible on my second channel.]”

He added that the removal of his account (SteveWillDoIt) has placed him in a tough financial position, where he has to borrow money from his family and peers.

Stephan announced the ban to his followers on Instagram at the beginning of August 2022. He posted a screenshot of the email received from YouTube that claimed that the prankster had "severely or repeatedly violated" community guidelines on the platform.

However, SteveWillDoIt was clear that he hadn't broken any rules or guidelines. Now, it seems he has finally found the reason for his ban on the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava