What happened to SteveWillDoIt's YouTube channel? Fans speculate over deleted videos 

SteveWillDoIt fans have noticed that many videos from his YouTube channel have disappeared. Prior to this, the content creator had not mentioned that he was taking such an action, leaving fans concerned.

This comes as a surprise to many as a few posts on his Instagram account have reportedly disappeared as well. Some Twitter users even pointed out that his account was ‘down’ for a while too.

The 23-year-old’s latest upload included a video titled “I spent $5,000,000 in this Video!” which has disappeared along with other uploads.

Twitter erupts in confusion as SteveWillDoit deletes YouTube videos

The entertainer has amassed over 4.28 million subscribers on his channel, with viewers across the globe. The YouTuber is best known for his outrageous stunts and challenges. As mentioned, SteveWillDoit (real name Stephen Deleonardis) is a daredevil who once drank an entire liter of vodka in a few minutes and has built a reputation of creating viral content and pulling off hilarious stunts.

Reacting to the Florida native’s strange YouTube disappearance, a few tweets read:

Justin01Nelson @NelsonJustin01 @stevewilldoit yo what happened to all your videos my guy ? @stevewilldoit yo what happened to all your videos my guy ?

Francisco @slumpfrancisco @stevewilldoit What’s going on with Steve all his videos are down @stevewilldoit What’s going on with Steve all his videos are down

icepop news @icepop_news #SteveWillDoIt ’s YouTube videos are all gone. Our educated guess is that his long time GF #CelinaSmith broke up with him after he presented her with his feces in her designer bag in his last video for no reason at all. She prob dumped him then he deleted all his vids in a rage. #SteveWillDoIt’s YouTube videos are all gone. Our educated guess is that his long time GF #CelinaSmith broke up with him after he presented her with his feces in her designer bag in his last video for no reason at all. She prob dumped him then he deleted all his vids in a rage. https://t.co/37u1mtNcp9

Some also speculated that the content creator did so as a publicity stunt.

DominickW @Dominic77240303 @OrdinaryGamers Stevewilldoit took down all of his videos on his YouTube channel could be some sort of stunt but maybe something happened @OrdinaryGamers Stevewilldoit took down all of his videos on his YouTube channel could be some sort of stunt but maybe something happened

Alex @Against_Enemies @stevewilldoit YouTube videos are all gone. What did you do bruh? @stevewilldoit YouTube videos are all gone. What did you do bruh?

As the YouTuber’s content was deleted without any warning, some believe that YouTube itself took down his videos.

Though his videos have been taken down, the YouTuber’s Twitter seems untouched. He last promoted his latest video on January 15, 2022.

What has the YouTuber been upto recently?

The content creator is currently focused on a Discord NFT project. He has teamed up with other Nelk Boys creators for the same.

According to Filmysiyappa, the YouTuber's net worth this year is $4 million. He initially started posting content on Instagram in May 2017 and went on to create his own YouTube channel once he gained traction. He was initially best known for consuming large amounts of cannabis and food in his videos, however, his content has become more creative since then.

He is currently dating Instagram model Celina Smith who has featured in several of his videos as well.

