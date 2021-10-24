Who is Celina Smith? All about Steve Will Do It's girlfriend as couple reunite 

Content creator 'Steve Will Do It’ took to YouTube on October 23, reintroducing his ex-girlfriend Celina Smith to his channel. Fans of the YouTuber were shocked to hear that the two were back together.

Stephen Deleonardis, who goes by the name ‘Steve Will Do It’ on social media, uploaded a video titled ‘I put Brad Martyn on a lie detector test & asked about my Girlfriend!’ on his channel. The video has already amassed over a million views in less than 15 hours.

Alongside the surprising reappearance, the video included YouTube’s favorite lie-detecting professional John Grogan along with Steve’s friend Brady. The 25-minute-long video also included Steve and Celina visiting Billionaire Burger Boys in Compton, California.

Who is Steve Will Do It’s girlfriend Celina Smith?

The NELK prankster took to Instagram as well, posting a picture of himself with Celina Smith, which came as a shock to many. Followers began to question the status of their relationship.

Celina had become the highlight of several of the YouTuber’s videos. The Instagram model is a Los Angeles native. She has become a well-known figure on OF. It has been reported that the adult platform is the only place where she interacts with her followers.

The 22-year-old had revealed on Twitter recently that she had recently moved to Miami.

Unsurprisingly, the model has an interest in fashion as well. Celina often sells her clothes on Poshmark. Brands including Zara, Fashion Nova, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more are available on her profile.

Celina Smith also has her own YouTube channel but has not posted any content on it as of now.

Also Read

Steve Will Do It and Celina Smith reportedly met in high school. Since then, the couple have made several prank videos. News of their breakup came as a surprise to many after cheating allegations against Celina surfaced online. She was rumored to be involved with photographer Jason Pagaduan aka 905Shooter.

Celina Smith never responded to the rumors. It now seems like the cheating allegations have been put behind, as she reappeared in Steve Will Do It’s vlogs.

Edited by Prem Deshpande