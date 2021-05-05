Watch: NELK Boys hang out with UFC president Dana White and welterweight Colby Covington ahead of UFC 261

Over the past few months, the NELK Boys have built quite a relationship with UFC president Dana White. In a recently released video, the popular YouTube group was spotted hanging out with White and UFC welterweight Colby Covington.

Ahead of the UFC 261 pay-per-view in Jacksonville, the NELK Boys made a trip to Florida. The trio of Kyle, Steve, and Salim were seen interacting with Dana White and his son.

White mentioned that he found out about the popular YouTube group through his son. NELK was then seen interacting with Covington and stated that UFC 261 was going to be an incredible event with 17,000 people in the audience.

Check out The NELK Boys' latest video below:

Later on in the video, the NELK Boys also filmed footage of their reactions to some of the biggest moments during UFC 261. One of the highlighted clips was the reaction of the Jacksonville audience to Chris Weidman's horrible leg injury.

The group also showcased highlights from the main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. By the end of the bout, NELK member Salim The Dream had revealed that he lost $5000 after betting on Masvidal to beat The Nigerian Nightmare.

The NELK Boys witnessed a historic night at UFC 261

UFC 261 was arguably one of the best UFC pay-per-views of all time. The card featured three title bouts with Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II headlining the card.

The other two title fights featured the crowning of a new UFC strawweight champion in Rose Namajunas. Thug Rose had an emphatic performance over Zhang Weili and became a two-time UFC strawweight champion.

Valentina Shevchenko retained her UFC women's flyweight title with a dominant victory over Jessica Andrade. The champion put on an impressive performance against an opponent who many believed would be Shevchenko's toughest challenge to date.

The rest of the main card was marred by two gruesome injuries. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman broke his leg against Uriah Hall in the second fight on the main card. Meanwhile, Jimmy Crute also couldn't continue in his fight against Anthony Smith after suffering severe damage to his leg.