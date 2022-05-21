What is the most expensive car ever sold? Exploring details about the $142 millionMercedes-Benz

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé was sold for a world record-breaking €135 million ($142.9 million) at a German auction earlier this month, making it the world's most expensive car ever sold.

The vehicle nearly tripled the previous record, set in 2018 by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for more than 48 million dollars. In 2018, a 1963 Ferrari GTO was sold privately for $70 million. Thus, it is not uncommon for people to pay incredible prices for a car.

On May 5, an invitation-only auction was held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

Marcus Breitschwerdt said:

“We are proud that we can contribute with our historical collection to this initiative connecting the past with the future of engineering and decarbonization technology”

Simon Kidston, a British vehicle collector, advisor, and dealer, placed the winning offer on behalf of an anonymous client.

RM Sotheby's said that money from the auction would establish a global Mercedes-Benz Fund to support environmental science and decarbonization research.

How many Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe were made, and why are they rare?

The 1955 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was one of only two built and is regarded as one of the most expensive cars ever built. It was created by Mercedes' racing department and named after the company's top engineer and designer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut.

The main reason for the model's exorbitant price is that it's a true jewel. Only three-300 SLR roadsters were produced, and the 722 is reportedly valued at $42 million.

That's over $7 million more than the second most expensive antique car, a $35.5 million Bugatti 57C Atlantic from 1935-1937.

It's no surprise that many classic automobile experts concur with the car's high price because Britain's most famous Grand Prix driver piloted it in the most difficult and romantic courses.

The performance and specifications of the car set racing standards at that time. It was powered by a 2982 cc M196 S Straight 8 engine, producing 309 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive were paired with the engine.

The 300 SLR has virtually incalculable historical worth. The frequency with which automobiles return to the market affects classic car pricing. Expensive automobiles are frequently resold, but the 300 SLR is unlikely to be seen on the road again.

