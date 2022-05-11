"We will stay to race" - Mercedes Benz CEO pledges to stick to F1 after claiming all-electric switch 'not there yet'

Mercedes Benz CEO Ola Kallenius claims the German automotive giant will stick to F1 despite the company's plans to produce all-electric cars by 2030.

The Swede cited the sport's ever-growing push for carbon neutrality as the main cause for his company's prolonged interest.

Away from F1, Mercedes have stated that they will only produce all-electric vehicles starting in 2030 in a bid to have a positive impact on the planet. While the sport does not plan on going all-electric by 2030, it has rigorous sustainability goals to reduce the negative impact on the planet.

Kallenius is very pleased with the direction the sport is heading in, saying:

"[As a company] we have decided to go towards this journey of decarbonization - it's the only decision that you can make - and the same goes for Formula 1. The next powertrain regulations that we will have will put much more significance on the electrical side – and there is a clear commitment to making Formula 1 CO2 neutral".

He also highlighted the goals of the next set of F1 regulations, saying:

"For the next set of regulations, the electrical piece of the lap time will increase. There will still be a combustion engine, but it will be used as a lab to develop CO2-free fuels, which will be needed certainly by the aviation industry, but maybe to lower the output of the existing car park too."

He added:

"We are not yet at a point where you can run a race like we had in Abu Dhabi with the energy from a battery only. A sport like Formula 1 needs to put on a show, so the path has to be one of decarbonisation. The battery technology is not there yet.

"But going CO2-free, with a higher emphasis on electrification, ensures the sport remains very relevant and we will stay to race."

Porsche and Audi's F1 entry has been officially confirmed by Volkswagen

Porsche and Audi's F1 entry was recently confirmed by Herbert Diess, the CEO of the Volkswagen Group.

Diess cited the sport's emphasis on sustainability, its growth in the United States and Asia and its increasing popularity among younger viewers as the reasons for their entry.

We might have to wait for the Austrian GP for an official confirmation from Porsche, given their alleged plans to partner up with Red Bull. The German automotive giant is expected to collaborate with Red Bull powertrains at the dawn of the new engine regulations in 2026.

Meanwhile, Audi was expected to team up with McLaren, but it seems as though that deal has not gone through. The company is looking for a full-fledged operation that would not only include the power unit but the chassis as well.

At the moment, Aston Martin is the team that appears to be willing to allow the takeover. However, there is no confirmation from any official source on this matter.

Only time will tell how the two German automotive giants choose to join F1, furthering the sport's reach and appeal.

