3 chilling details about the Matthew Misener death

The heart-wrenching Matthew Misener 2020 murder case has been revisited and re-explored in episode 3 of Investigation Discovery's brand new true crime show titled, Murder in the Wicked West season 1. The episode made its arrival on Monday, December 19, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

The title of Murder in the Wicked West season 1 episode 3 is Murder on Horseshoe Curve. The official ID synopsis for the episode reads:

"When someone guns down mine worker Matthew Misener on a remote Arizona highway, it first appears to be a road rage attack; his family faces the shocking possibility that they unwittingly played a part in the feud that left him dead."

Dating back to February 2020, the relatively recent chilling murder of Matthew Misener shook the entire community of Safford. The 35-year-old man was killed in a fatal shooting on his way to work.

Since Investigation Discovery dropped the news of episode 3, the audience has been buzzing with curiosity to learn all about the tragic death of Matthew Misener.

Learn 3 pivotal details about the 2020 Matthew Misener murder case

1) Matthew Misener was a father of three

A still of Matthew Misener (Image Via Matt Misener/Facebook)

Matthew Misener, reportedly known to his close ones as Matt Misener, was 35 years of age when his precious life came to a tragic end. He resided in Safford, Graham County, Arizona. He was a mine worker and was known for being a kind-hearted person, a caring father, and a devoted community member.

His fiancée's name was Nicole Chacon and he was the father of three children, Dominic, Alexzabder, and Raelynn, whom he shared with his former wife Georgina Misener.

He reportedly led a happy and peaceful life with his fiancée and three children. However, everything changed on February 10, 2020. Matthew Misener was killed in a fatal shooting on his way to work that day at 5.00 am.

2) Matthew's former wife Georgina Misener and her partner Eduardo Montano Jr. were behind his tragic death

Matthew and his ex-wife Georgina Misener were battling for custody of their three children. Thus, things were not going well between the former married couple. At the time, Georgina was in a romantic relationship with another man named Eduardo Montano Jr.

Reportedly, on February 10, 2020, Eduardo Montano Jr. shot Matthew's black Chevrolet car 14 times when it reached the Horseshoe Curve, located between Clifton and Morenci. This led to Matthew losing control of the car on US Route 191.

When the police arrived at the spot, it was too late as Matthew had already passed away from his lethal injuries. After an investigation, it was disclosed that the victim's former wife Georgina Misener conspired with her boyfriend Eduardo Montano Jr. to end Matthew's life.

3) Eduardo Montano Jr. and Georgina Misener were convicted for their monstrous crime

Posters for Murder in the Wicked West (Images Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Both Georgina and Eduardo were arrested by the police and convicted for their crimes. Eduardo Montano Jr. was taken into custody on February 12, 2020, and Georgina Misener was convicted on February 25, 2020. On September 9, 2021, Eduardo pleaded guilty, while Georgina pleaded guilty on November 13, 2021.

Both offenders were sentenced to 33¾ years of imprisonment. They are currently serving time at the Arizona State Correctional Facility.

Don't forget to catch the third episode of Murder in the Wicked West season 1, which arrived on Investigation Discovery, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET.

