The attack on Dr. Michael Weiss was one of the strangest cases in the history of New York City.

In 2012, Weiss was brutally attacked inside his home with a sledgehammer by a teenager named Jake Nolan. However, the doctor managed to miraculously survive and only incurred minor injuries. The attacker was later identified as his former partner Pamela Buchbinder's cousin.

Allegedly, by brainwashing Nolan, Buchbinder orchestrated the murder plot following a custody battle over her and Weiss' 5-year-old son. It was also reported that Buchbinder, New York City-based psychiatrist, desired a $1.5 million life insurance policy for which, she was named a benefactor just days before the incident.

Both Buchbinder and Nolan were ultimately found guilty and were sentenced to state prison.

Five key details about the infamous NYC sledgehammer attack on Dr. Michael Weiss

1) Both the attacker and Michael Weiss were injured during the attack

Jake Nolan and Michael Weiss were both wounded during the incident and sent to the hospital. After sensing their altercation, neighbors dialed 911. Weiss later asserted that he struck Nolan with a knife in self-defense.

Although neither suffered fatally in the altercation, it was reported that Nolan was more severely injured. The teen even reportedly clicked a selfie while waiting for paramedics at the crime scene.

2) Evidence suggested that Pamela Buchbinder masterminded the plot

Michael's former partner Dr. Pamela Buchbinder allegedly accompanied Nolan to a local Home Depot on November 11, 2012, where they purchased a sledgehammer. The following day, using the same sledgehammer, a knife, and a map of the victim's office, Nolan attacked Dr. Michael Weiss under the influence of his manipulative cousin.

3) A custody battle and a million-dollar insurance policy fueled the murder plot

Pamela Buchbinder and Michael Weiss were battling for custody of their son, Calder, at the time of the assault. During the dispute, it came to light that Weiss bought his son a $1.5 million life insurance policy and gave Buchbinder, the responsibility of the policy, starting on November 9, 2012, if he were to die.

Just days later, he was attacked inside his home on November 11, 2012.

4) Pamela "brainwashed" her cousin Nolan into attacking Weiss in his home

Buchbinder allegedly "brainwashed" and provoked her cousin while giving him the impression that she was assisting him in his challenges with drugs, alcohol, and mental health issues. Jake Nolan, the son of a wealthy real estate investor, was armed and gradually manipulated by Buchbinder. The allegations were backed up by surveillance footage and the attacker's testimony.

During Nolan's 2016 trial, the defense contended that he was not fully responsible for his unjustifiable actions. They claimed that Buchbinder took advantage of his weak and submissive mental condition throughout.

However, according to the prosecution, Nolan's bipolar disorder did not prohibit him from realizing what he was doing wrong.

5) Both Nolan and Buchbinder were convicted years after and sentenced to prison

After a jury found the then 23-year-old Nolan guilty during his 2016 trial, he received a nine-and-a-half-year long prison term and was sent to serve time at the state prison. Pamela Buchbinder was accused of first-degree attempted assault and second-degree attempted murder in 2017, after which she was reportedly detained on Rikers Island for five years.

A decade after the incident in 2022, she accepted a plea deal to serve a 11-year sentence in state prison. She admitted to a lesser charge of burglary and first-degree attempted assault in the case of Dr. Michael Weiss.

