CBS 48 Hours will have correspondent Peter Van Sant report on the brutal NYC sledgehammer attack on Dr. Michael Weiss after recent progress was made on the ten-year old case this October. The upcoming episode, titled The Psychiatrist and the Selfie, will air on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET, making revelations surrounding the overly extended case.

When renowned New York City psychiatrist Dr. Michael Weiss was brutally attacked inside his Midtown Manhattan home-office apartment by his former partner's brother Jake Nolan in November 2012, it was alleged that his former partner may have masterminded the attempted murder plot. Dr. Pamela Buchbinder, also a psychiatrist, was the mother of Weiss' child and the cousin of the attacker.

Both Weiss and Nolan were injured during the attack and taken to the hospital after which the latter claimed that he was "brainwashed" by Buchbinder to attack him, following a custody battle for their child. Both the attacker and the conspirator were eventually sentenced to prison, Jake in 2016, and Pamela recently in 2022, for their respective roles in the bizarre crime.

Dr. Michael Weiss had purchased a $1.5 million life insurance policy before the attack

Authorities claim that the attack on Dr. Michael Weiss at his Manhattan home office was the result of a prolonged conflict between the two renowned and highly skilled psychiatrists. The victim's ex-wife, Dr. Pamela Buchbinder's disturbed teenage cousin, Jacob Nolan, was revealed to be the attacker. Nolan alleged that she coerced him into committing the crime, which made the case even more shocking.

At the time of the attack, Buchbinder and Weiss were embroiled in a contentious custody battle over their four-year-old son Calder. Amidst the conflict, it was revealed that Weiss purchased a $1.5 million life insurance policy for his kid and handed it to Buchbinder, the son's mother, authority beginning on November 9, 2012, in the case of Weiss' death. The attack was carried out on November 11, 2012.

It was alleged that Buchbinder got her bipolar cousin involved and made it look like she was helping him with his mental health and struggles with drugs and alcohol. Surveillance footage and statements from the attacker proved that Buchbinder armed and progressively brainwashed Nolan, an affluent real estate investor's son, instead of treating him.

On November 11, 2012, Buchbinder reportedly escorted Nolan to a nearby Home Depot where they bought a sledgehammer. The next day, Nolan attempted to kill Dr. Michael Weiss by sneaking up on him with the same sledgehammer, a knife, and a map of the victim's office, which was all given to him by his cousin. Instead, they got into a brawl, which left both of them bleeding and severely injured.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing the two fight. Weiss claimed that he attacked Nolan with his knife in self-defense and that he was more adversely wounded, although neither sustained fatal injuries during the fight. Sources stated that Nolan took a selfie and emailed it to Buchbinder to show her how the event had culminated at the crime scene while waiting for paramedics at the crime scene.

Both Jake Nolan and cousin Pamela Buchinder were convicted in connection to Dr. Michael Weiss' attack

The defense claimed that Buchbinder took advantage of Nolan's frail and subservient state of mind during the 2016 trial, and that Nolan was not entirely accountable for his crimes. However, the prosecution disagreed, stating that Nolan's bipolar disorder did not prevent him from understanding his wrongful actions.

Jake Nolan, then-23, was found guilty and sentenced to over nine years in jail. Buchbinder was eventually prosecuted by authorities in connection with the incident in 2017, and she subsequently spent five years on Rikers Island as her attorneys fought the case. She agreed to a 11-year prison term in 2022, in exchange for a guilty plea to a lesser charge in Dr. Michael Weiss' case.

