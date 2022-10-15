CBS 48 hours: Why was Georgia professor Marianne Shockley's boyfriend Marcus Lillard acquitted?

CBS' 48 Hours is all set to delve into a bizarre case where Georgia University professor Marianne Shockley died under mysterious circumstances at a friend's home in Baldwin County, while at a swim party with her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard. The three allegedly drank alcohol and consumed drugs the night Marianne Shockley was murdered.

An autopsy report claimed that Marianne died from strangulation, but both men claimed to have had no involvement. Lillard claimed to have gone out to gather firewood while Dr. Clark Heindel, a former clinical psychologist, and the homeowner were at the house. When the authorities separated the two for questioning, Dr. Heindel entered his house and died by suicide by fatally shooting himself. Subsequently, only Marcus Lillard could now answer the police's questions.

48 Hours @48hours



Professor Shockley is found dead inside a hot tub — and police struggle to find out what exactly happened. A group of three are partying after Professor Marianne Shockley’s school year ended, but then the police get a call.Professor Shockley is found dead inside a hot tub — and police struggle to find out what exactly happened. cbsn.ws/3T1MsTX A group of three are partying after Professor Marianne Shockley’s school year ended, but then the police get a call. Professor Shockley is found dead inside a hot tub — and police struggle to find out what exactly happened. cbsn.ws/3T1MsTX https://t.co/53Ukf0A6a7

However, in a massive twist, after four days of testimony, the jury did not find him guilty of any charges, making this one of the strangest cases in the state's history. This was mainly because there was insufficient evidence against Lillard, and the prosecutors did not approach the case efficiently.

Marcus Lillard was not charged as there wasn't enough evidence against him

Gwen Pearson @bug_gwen Oh No. I was contacted by @CBS 48 hours. They are airing a documentary about Marianne Shockley this weekend. **Warning: It contains footage from the crime scene.** I'm choosing not to watch it, and to remember her as a wonderful teacher and beloved friend. Oh No. I was contacted by @CBS 48 hours. They are airing a documentary about Marianne Shockley this weekend. **Warning: It contains footage from the crime scene.** I'm choosing not to watch it, and to remember her as a wonderful teacher and beloved friend. https://t.co/SkGNgLVYOs

Marcus Lillard was the only person who survived the fateful night. Though he initially claimed that Heindel was not involved, he later changed his narrative to say that he may have been involved, perhaps seeing that as his last chance to escape serious charges. However, Lillard roamed scott-free because of a twisted approach by the prosecution that successfully offset the jury of 12 men and women.

One of the jurors, who chose to be anonymous, revealed details about the short period of deliberation where the jury decided to acquit Lillard of all charges. Lillard was charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and reckless conduct. However, there was not enough evidence to support the claim. There was reportedly no DNA evidence either.

The anonymous juror said:

"Every single (juror) in that room (during deliberation on Friday afternoon) was in the 'not guilty' camp,..We got hung up once or twice for a couple of minutes on the reckless conduct charge, but that was it."

The continued:

"We very much wanted justice for Marianne Shockley. We hate this. Nobody deserves this. If there was justice to be served, we wanted it. But, we could not go to sleep at night knowing that that we did 100 percent what we were supposed to do and convicting (Lillard) of something we had no stone cold truth of."

The primary reason for Lillard not being charged was the lack of evidence, but the prosecutors' approach to the case was also not the kind that the jury bought into. A CBI agent allegedly testified that he lied about finding Marcus Lillard's DNA all over Marianne Shockley. This was a turning point for the jury.

Thus, the entire conviction was based on a hypothesis that the jury did not eventually endorse. Hence, Marcus Lillard was acquitted of all charges.

CBS' 48 Hours will cover the case in detail when it airs on October 15, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes