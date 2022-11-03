"It won’t be like a state execution”: Parkland shooting victim’s parent Michael Schulman seeks Nikolas Cruz’s murder in prison

The sentencing hearing for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, was filled with emotional victim impact statements. These statements unleashed the rage of the victims' families, and one of them, Michael Schulman, a victim's parent, even called for Cruz to be murdered in prison.

Schulman, whose son was killed by Nikolas Cruz during the 2018 massacre, concluded his impassioned statement by saying he hoped Cruz would be killed in prison.

The Associated Press @AP Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days confronting him directly, letting out their anger and grief. apne.ws/nqeCQfU Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days confronting him directly, letting out their anger and grief. apne.ws/nqeCQfU https://t.co/rl23goTUCj

Scott Beigel, the father of the slain geography teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, also had similar views. Beigel said that he hoped the inmates in prison would bestow an agonizing death that is missing in a state execution where death would be instantaneous.

The statement said that the prison justice system was a "b***h" where fellow inmates execute the death penalty "you deserve." It added that they will do it in such a "cold, calculating, heinous manner" that the person will wish the state had executed them in the "compassionate way they must execute by law.”

Parkland shooting victim’s parents confront Nikolas Cruz during his sentence hearing

In an emotional two-day hearing, family members of the victim confronted Nikolas Cruz in court where he was formally charged. Last month, Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for 2018 high school massacre. Parkland, Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz sentenced to life in prison for 2018 high school massacre. https://t.co/gquIuQB3Gs

The hearing, held this month, gave families the opportunity to confront Nikolas Cruz directly and express their grief and fury. Many hoped that Cruz would receive the death penalty for killing their loved ones.

However, last month, a Florida jury denied the death penalty and sentenced Cruz to life in prison. He was given a prison sentence after the jury deemed that mitigating factors surpassed the aggravating factors in the case. The enraged victims' families read out their statement which held a similar theme, stating that the killer should suffer a horrific end in prison.

During the hearing, it seemed like Cruz was listening to Schulman as the latter stated that the prison inmates would carry out a judgment that courts failed to provide. Schulman added that he hoped that it was the most painful judgement ever and:

“I hope that when your final death comes, you will have the same fear, the same agony as the 16 people you killed and my son. Hope that your death is slow and agonizing.”

Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in the parkland shooting, echoed similar sentiments. She said that she hoped Cruz would suffer for his sins for the rest of his life.

Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin died in the massacre, said that he believed one of the reasons Cruz committed the crime was to be famous.

He added that someone would steal his fame and that whoever will "take care" of Cruz would "own that fame." Oliver continued to say that Cruz would die before he did and that he would celebrate the shooter's death.

♔ 𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗹 @JURYR00M Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. https://t.co/bsvUzrSSDJ

On February 14, 2018, Nicholas Cruz, a former student at the Parkland School, went into the building armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. The then 19-year-old shot and killed 14 students and three staff members, and injured 17 other people. Cruz, now 23, then fled the scene but was caught by law enforcement officers an hour later.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the sentence this week, a month after the Florida jury issued its verdict. While reading out the sentence, the judge praised the solemnity expressed by the victim’s families throughout the harrowing trial. The judge said the families showed immense restraint and conducted themselves with dignity.

Judge Scherer also granted a motion stating Nikolas Cruz would have to the follow the 'Son of Sam Law,' which prohibits criminals from profitting from their crimes through book deals, and interviews. Cruz will serve 17 consecutive life sentences the judge said.

