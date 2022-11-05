What happened to Orsolya Gaal? Suspected handyman David Bonola pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

Orsolya Gaal, who was found dismembered in a duffel bag earlier this year, was stabbed reportedly more than 50 times, according to the accused handyman from Queens, who has admitted being guilty of the crime.

Melinda Katz, the district attorney for Queens, revealed on Wednesday, November 2, that 44-year-old David Bonola admitted manslaughter in the death of Orsolya Gaal.

The late 51-year-old was brutally murdered on April 16, 2022, at her Forest Hills home by Bonola, who admitted to first-degree manslaughter and agreed to serve 25 years in prison.

Trigger warning: Reader discretion advised.

Orsolya Gaal and David Bonola were reportedly dating "off and on": NYPD Chief of Detectives

In a statement, Katz reported that on April 16, just after midnight, a handyman named David Bonola, who had previously worked for Gaal, went to her home, where she had just returned from a night out. After an argument between the two broke out, he allegedly stabbed Gaal more than 50 times and slit her throat, leaving her dead.

James Essig, the NYPD Chief of Detectives, disclosed that Bonola and Orsolya Gaal had been dating "off and on" for at least two years at the time of Bonola's arrest. According to authorities, although they reportedly got back together in early April 2022, their relationship was already over when Gaal passed away.

As per the police, a man discovered a bag on April 16, 2022, at 8 am while walking his dog close to the Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive. When the police arrived, they discovered a woman's body inside, which had not yet begun to decompose.

The duffel bag was said to have left a blood trail that, according to CBS2, led police authorities to a home on Juno Street where they believe Orsolya Gaal lived.

Orsolya Gaal enjoyed her life, according to a neighbor

District attorney Melinda Katz thanked the prosecutors for arranging the plea agreement in a statement, saying:

"This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community. I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea."

According to the neighbors, Gaal lived with her husband, and their two boys, aged 13 and 17. They stated that she was a stay-at-home mother who "loved her kids."

One neighbor said:

"I'm going to miss her. I'm in shock, we cannot believe that this is happening."

Another neighbor, Nicola Blankson, said:

"Just so tragic. I just feel sick to the bone about hearing this. She enjoyed life. She was out and about, you know, socializing, seeing theaters, traveling."

Orsolya Gaal's family is anticipated to make a statement to the court on November 16, 2022 at the sentencing.

