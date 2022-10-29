"I’m gonna cut your throat”: Michigan man Jonathan Joshua Munafo sentenced to 2 years in prison for threatening 911 dispatcher

The Michigan 911 dispatcher and her family were threatened by a man named Jonathan Joshua Munafo last year. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Munafo was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison. He is charged with 2 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of harassing telephone calls.

On January 5, 2021, 35-year-old Jonathan Joshua Munafo called the Calhoun County dispatch and continuously yelled threats at the operator. The former Florida resident made a total of 143 calls to the dispatch center, resulting in a lengthy backup on the emergency line.

AnonymousBC🍀 @AnonymousBC1 #LetTheTrialBegin:

Capitol Rioter Found Mentally Competent To Stand Trial Over Threats To 9-11 Dispatcher:: Jonathan Joshua Munafo Charged With 2 Counts Of Interstate Threatening Communications, & 1 Count Harassing Telephone Calls↷

bit.ly/3I7UYfi

/

#OpResistance Capitol Rioter Found Mentally Competent To Stand Trial Over Threats To 9-11 Dispatcher:: Jonathan Joshua Munafo Charged With 2 Counts Of Interstate Threatening Communications, & 1 Count Harassing Telephone Calls↷ #LetTheTrialBegin: Capitol Rioter Found Mentally Competent To Stand Trial Over Threats To 9-11 Dispatcher:: Jonathan Joshua Munafo Charged With 2 Counts Of Interstate Threatening Communications, & 1 Count Harassing Telephone Calls↷bit.ly/3I7UYfi/#OpResistance https://t.co/B3JYzZl2eh

The dispatcher was allegedly reprimanded by Munafo before a supervisor took over the call. Authorities claimed that when the supervisor answered the phone, Munafo said:

"Put a … cop on the on the phone now … or it’s going to go way worse for your family. I’m telling you, this isn’t a … threat, it’s a promise."

They added that he threatened to slit their throats and hurt them badly.

On Wednesday, Jonathan was sentenced after being accused of searching for information on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D). This happened two days before the January 6, 2021, breach and attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo allegedly potrayed himself as someone else for making threating calls

Prosecutors claim that Munafo described himself as a "Yankee Patriot" during the 911 threats.

According to the indictment, when Munafo's harassing calls were requested to be stopped by the dispatch supervisor, he said:

"You’re gonna get hurt for this, you really will! Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid b**ch."

FBI Detroit @FBIDetroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Emergency Dispatch: Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to 24 months in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours. fbi.gov/contact-us/fie… Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening Emergency Dispatch: Jonathan Joshua Munafo was sentenced to 24 months in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours. fbi.gov/contact-us/fie…

In response to the calls, U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten said that such behavior will not be tolerated by authorities. He added that first responders and public servants on the front lines "should never be subjected to this type of behavior for simply doing their jobs."

Totten also said that violence, threats of violence and intimidation is "never the answer.

It was also revealed that Jonathan Joshua Munafo allegedly participated in the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. It was stated that Munafo wore a black hooded jacket to the capitol and attacked a U.S. Capitol Police officer twice with a closed fist. Jonathan Joshua Munafo then forcibly pulled the officer's riot shield out of his hands.

Additionally, Munafo allegedly tried to smash the Capitol window by hitting it with a wooden flagpole.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo was accused of a number of crimes related to the uprising in April 2021 in federal court in Washington, D.C. He was accused of making a forceful entry and engaging in unruly behavior on Capitol grounds.

Poll : 0 votes