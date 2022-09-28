Who is Steve Kunzweiler? Tulsa District Attorney allegedly stabbed at home after a fight with daughter

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed multiple times at his home by his daughter on Tuesday, September 27, the city police chief confirmed in a statement.

Steve Kunzweiler, 60, called 911 and reported the attack after a violent altercation with his daughter left him with multiple stab wounds. Kunzweiler was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and was later discharged.

Tulsa police arrested the DA’s daughter Jennifer Kunzweiler, 30, who allegedly suffered from an undisclosed mental condition that might have prompted the attack on her father. According to officials, Jennifer Kunzweiler tried to harm herself after she attacked her father. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

In a series of tweets, Tulsa Police Chief Wendall Franklin confirmed the arrest and provided an update on the investigation on Tuesday evening.

He said:

“We are currently working a stabbing scene in which Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler is the victim. He is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital for his wounds. @TulsaPolice has criminal jurisdiction and will work this case like all other cases.”

Steve Kunzweiler was elected to the District Attorney’s office in 2015

Steve Kunzweiler served as Chief of Criminal Prosecution under Tulsa County DA Tim Harris before he was elected as a District Attorney in 2015. According to his campaign website, Kunzweiler graduated from the University of Tulsa School of Law in 1988 and worked as a criminal prosecutor for 28 years.

As a criminal prosecutor in Tulsa, Kunzweiler prosecuted copious suspects for violent crimes and was also responsible for imprisoning hundreds of dangerous criminals. He also launched a program that enabled victims of child abuse to provide testimony in court using therapy dogs that provided solace and accompanied the kids to court.

Kunzweiler is a father of three daughters. After being discharged from the hospital, the District Attorney issued a statement where he praised first responders and law enforcement officials for their swift response.

He said:

“Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries were such that I was able to go home. Thank you to everyone who expressed concern for me and my family.”

The Mayor of Tulsa extended his support and prayers to Steve Kunzweiler after the family altercation

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement confirming the stabbing incident at the DA's Forest Hills Estates home on Tuesday.

The office said that Kunzweiler is expected to recover from the injuries and is currently recuperating at home. They also added that the Tulsa police are investigating the case.

The DA’s office confirmed that one of Kunzweiler's daughters was involved in the attack. The statement read:

“The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns as they go through this struggle. They would also appreciate your concern for their privacy at this time.”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum released a statement where he described District Attorney Kunzweiler as an intrepid public official. The mayor also extended his thoughts and prayers to the Kunzweiler family.

