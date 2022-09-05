Who was Pat Stay? GoFundMe page raises more than $65000 as rapper is stabbed to death in Halifax

Rapper Pat Stay recently died after being stabbed in Nova Scotia, Canada. The incident took place on September 4 in downtown Halifax and although authorities did not reveal the victim’s identity, Pat’s brother Pete confirmed it.

Cops responded to the incident at 12:36 am and found Pat with stab wounds and was immediately admitted to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The police have made no arrests as of now.

Chazzy25x4 @Chazzy25x4 Pat stay wasn’t stabbed to death because he dissed The Game. He was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two people. RIP PAT STAY Pat stay wasn’t stabbed to death because he dissed The Game. He was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two people. RIP PAT STAY

DatPiff @DatPiff Battle Rapper Pat Stay was reportedly stabbed to death last night. Sending our prayers and condolences. Battle Rapper Pat Stay was reportedly stabbed to death last night. Sending our prayers and condolences. 🙏 https://t.co/8bTSVFBnuc

A GoFundMe page was also launched to cover the expenses of Pat’s funeral. It aims to raise $100,000 and has already collected $71,330.

Meanwhile, the motive behind the incident remains unknown. Cops have requested anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

Pat Stay, a father of two kids, had one of his songs get praise from rapper Drake

Although his date of birth remains unknown, Pat Stay was a native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. He would battle well-known rappers on stage through freestyle, insults, and wordplay which became popular among the public.

Pat Stay was mostly known for his battles with other rappers (Image via patstay_902/Instagram)

Pat became a well-known name in the music industry for a brief period. However, he claimed that he didn't have any contact with big stars because of which, he didn't get a chance to perform in a better place. In fact, just a few hours before his death, Pat had requested his Instagram followers to help him get more exposure.

Stay had around 70,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 43,000 on Twitter. He used his social media accounts to promote his songs and opinions as well as videos from interviews. Pat also posted funny clips of himself that helped increase his number of followers on social media.

Drake praised Pat in one of his songs, The Game Diss. The music video received around 109,000 views on YouTube and featured a cover version of Dido’s track, Thank You.

A father of two kids, Calvin and Alaura, Pat would often post pictures and messages for them on social media on different occasions. During Calvin’s birthday last week, Pat posted a few pictures, including one where he held his son close and captioned it saying:

“Today is my best friends 5th birthday. My real life super hero, Calvin Royce Stay. I really mean it when I say I can never find the words to truly describe how much I love you buddy.”

He continued to say that he adores and admires Calvin who still looks up to him. The rapper mentioned that Calvin is everything he could have ever dreamed of and is constantly in disbelief about how lucky he is and how special his son is. He ended by writing:

“I shed happy tears thinking about it and our special bond, often. I’m sure I’ll be posting more videos and pics in my story today but for now. Cheers to my twin, my whole.”

Detailed information on Pat Stay’s career, educational background, family, and personal life has not yet been revealed.

