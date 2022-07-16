What happened to Notti Osama? 14-year old rapper fatally stabbed after getting into a brawl

Ethan Reyes, also known as Notti Osama, was recently stabbed to death in an altercation at a Manhattan subway station. The incident took place on July 11 and the 14-year-old's brother DD Osama also paid tribute to him on social media.

He wrote,

“Like why did you leave me? Why you tell me that death is easy?”

Notti Osama stabbing incident explained

Notti Osama was stabbed after he got into a fight with a 15-year-old rival at 3 pm on July 9 at the 137th Street/City College subway station. Osama subsequently passed away at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

According to law enforcement sources, the reason behind the scuffle wasn't revealed, but it is evident that the two teens had some issues with each other. Cops have already arrested the accused, who has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession.

Notti Osama was hospitalized and was pronounced dead (Image via Angel Vladimir Bencosme/Facebook)

The 15-year-old was initially accused of second-degree murder. However, that changed when prosecutors were told that Reyes cornered the accused and confronted him with a broomstick. The accused was eventually outnumbered by Ethan and those who were with him but when he tried to flee, the accused stabbed him.

Police found the knife and the broomstick at the scene of the crime and noted that the incident was also recorded on camera.

Meanwhile, the name of the accused is unknown but police have said that he was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital and treated for stab wounds.

MTA NYC transit president Richard Davey stated,

“We thank NYPD detectives, with whom we cooperated, for the rapid arrest of a suspect. That he and the victim are said to have known each other further underscores this senseless nature of this tragic incident."

Everything known about Notti Osama

Notti Osama was a 14-year-old drill rapper from New York. Drill rapping is a genre that generally involves taunting rivals. Authorities believe this may have been what led to the fatal fight.

Osama was the youngest among six children and released visuals of his new single titled Without You with his brother two weeks ago. Lily Ortega, who is Osama's cousin, called him a happy and a loving child who loved spending time with his family.

Given that was a teen whose career had just begun, additional information about Osama's career, educational background and family hasn't been revealed.

Tributes began pouring in after news of the rappers death

A candlelight memorial was held in Manhattan where one of the rapper’s friends said that he had a million-dollar smile. The unidentified individual also mentioned that Reyes was motivated to be a rapper and worked every single day to achieve his aim.

After news of the young rapper's death was announced, people who knew him took to Twitter to express their sorrow about it.

DJ OVOKING (62-26)🇯🇲 @PinstripeSZN99 🏾NYC we gotta do better man RIP Notti Osama🏾NYC we gotta do better man RIP Notti Osama💔🙏🏾NYC we gotta do better man😔

r a r i @raripiece rip notti osama I was just with u the other day muddy gangsta ts hurt dawg rip notti osama I was just with u the other day muddy gangsta ts hurt dawg 😭😓

Ethan’s friends launched a GoFundMe page to collect money for his funeral. The goal has been set to $10,000 and it had already collected more than $5,700 by July 11.

