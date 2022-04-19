Aaliyah Gayles GoFundMe raises more than $12,000 after USC Basketball star was shot 10 times at a Nevada house party

USC basketball player Aaliyah Gayles was shot multiple times during the weekend while attending a house party in Las Vegas. The 18-year-old was one of four people who were shot after a fight broke out in a Las Vegas residence.

A GoFundMe page was created by Sally Blair, the mother of Garrisen Freeman who was a Spring Valley captain. The fundraiser was created to help Gayles and her family through the recovery and rehabilitation process, which is expected to include- “surgeries, travel, medical bills, and time away from work.”

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the athlete has had to undergo two emergency surgeries to repair her injuries. The other injured are hospitalized and expected to survive.

North Las Vegas police Sgt. Vince Booker confirmed on Monday that two adults and two juveniles were shot at following a heated discussion. Booker added that one female victim sustained “multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities.” He added that the other three victims were in stable condition.

GoFundMe page raises over $12,000 for Aaliyah Gayles

Aaliyah Gayles played at Spring Valley High School and was recommitted to USC after going through coaching changes. She recently played in the Jordan Brand Classic and the McDonald’s All-American Game.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb expressed in a statement that she is expecting to see Gayles have a positive recovery. She said:

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known. I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

The GoFundMe page for Aaliyah's expenses has raised over $12,000. The top donation of $500 was made by Gaby Cruz. At the time of writing this article $12,937 was made through the fundraiser. The GoFundMe page wishes to raise $25,000.

Gayles’ father Dold took to Twitter to thank those who reached out to him. He tweeted a picture of his daughter when she was a baby and wrote:

D.Gayles @DGayles3 🏾 true warrior I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas. I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all🏾 true warrior I know there is some that will say it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas. I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she's ok she go make it like always thank you all💔🙏🏾 true warrior https://t.co/NxtSFc5Wyv

In another tweet, he said:

D.Gayles @DGayles3 I love you 3 just come back home to me baby girl I got you I promise 🤞🏾 I love you 3 just come back home to me baby girl I got you I promise 🤞🏾💔 https://t.co/MMoL4vUdvw

The shooter was not arrested and the suspect was not identified at the time of writing this article.

Edited by Suchitra