Who is Hugo Clement? Anthony Bourdain's final texts with Asia Argento before death revealed

Late American chef Anthony Bourdain's last text messages exchanged with then-girlfriend Asia Argento have been revealed in a new, unauthorized biography.

In the book titled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, author Charles Leerhsen disclosed that the famed chef spent his last days in loneliness, on steroids and alcohol.

Before Anthony Bourdain passed away on June 8, 2018, he saw pictures of 47-year-old Argento dancing with French journalist Hugo Clement at a hotel in Rome. As per the book, the famed chef searched Argento's name "hundreds of times" online, which led to heated conversations between the two over texts and calls.

Hugo Clement is a 32-year-old journalist hailing from Strasbourg, France. He is best known for covering famine in Congo, France's livestock industry and threats faced by gay men in Tunisia.

Pictures of Asia Argento and Hugo Clement went viral in Rome after the latter reported on her speech at 2018's Cannes Film Festival. They were seen hugging and walking around Italy while holding hands.

A day before his death, he reportedly texted the Land of the Dead star:

“I am okay. I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.”

Asia Argento dumped Anthony Bourdain after his text messages

As per The New York Times, Asia Argento responded to his text messages by stating "I can't take this," to which Bourdain wrote:

"Is there anything I can do?"

Argento replied:

"Stop busting my balls."

Bourdain later replied, "Ok," and then took his own life on the same day at Le Chambard, Hôtel Restaurants Spa Alsace, Kaysersberg-Vignoble, France.

The book also reveals that Anthony Bourdain was very lonely and spent his last few days drinking and on steroids. The biography states that he drank till he blacked out, was sleeping around with commercial s*x workers, and was not even involved in his daughter Ariane's life.

Bourdain was also in touch with his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, and complained about his life and fans.

"I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job. I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty."

Asia Argento did not like Anthony Bourdain's social media activities

The book suggests that Bourdain was "hopelessly in love" with Argento, and also claims that she criticized his and his ex-wife's social media handles and would be fumed to see Bourdain's family pictures.

Ottavia reportedly told Bourdain before Father's Day that she was "tired of pretending" that she did not know him, and put pictures with him because "Asia would freak out."

To this, Bourdain said:

"I feel you. But I was being honest. The paparazzi situation is horrendous. Since I left you guys, though, she’s freaking out."

In 2018, two months after Anthony Bourdain killed himself, Asia Argento gave a candid interview to the Daily Mail addressing his death.

“People say I murdered him. They say I killed him. I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too. People need to think that he killed himself for something like this. He cheated on me too. It wasn’t a problem for us.”

Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain will be released on October 11, 2022.

