(G)I-DLE Soyeon's SUN courts criticism once again after controversial registration 

(G)I-DLE member Soyeon's plagiarism controversy takes yet another turn after several netizens noticed that the song in question has been registered with the KOMCA under the singer's name, and not that of allegedly rightful creators.
The controversy started on February 27, 2022, when the popular idol performed the now-controversial song SUN on MBC's idol audition show My Teenage Girl, where Soyeon is a mentor. The song initially credited the (G)I-DLE leader as both the composer and writer, which took many ATEEZ fans by surprise. Many of them claimed that the song was very similar to ATEEZ's track WAVE.
SUN credited only (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Pop Time at the KOMCA registration
After receiving a lot of backlash, the composer for WAVE, Edenary, was added to the credit list for SUN. Now, however, it appears that the addition did not extend to Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), where the song was registered on a belated date.
At the time of the controversy, both So-Yeon and CUBE Entertainment had apologized for the apparent plagiarism. Their attempts to credit the original creators were met with disapproval even back then after team members at Edenary claimed that they were not informed about the crediting.
Recently, many netizens, most of them fans of ATEEZ, noticed that while SUN has finally been registered with the Korea Music Copyright Association, the composition credits are solely given to Soyeon and Pop Time, with Edenary glaringly absent. The production team's name has also been deleted from the track's details on major streaming platforms.
This act has resulted in widespread disapproval, with many accusing the (G)I-DLE Soyeon and the agency of attempting to "sweep the issue under the rug". Many also stated that they were trying to legitimise their unethical act of plagiarism for the Korea Music Copyright Association.
On the other hand, many fans of Soyeon stated that the singer was well within her rights to take full credit for the song. They also insisted that KOMCA is very strict about plagiarism and thus, SUN is not plagiarised at all.
Meanwhile, on March 1, CUBE Entertainment had released an apology, stating:
"We would like to convey our official position on the controversy relating to MBC My Teenage Girls competition song SUN, which (G)I-DLE's Soyeon participated in. First of all, we bow our heads in apology for causing confusion to many people during the release of the competition song SUN.
The agency claimed that it was only after the MBC show was aired that they noticed similarities with the ATEEZ track.
"Immediately after the broadcast, we recognized the similarity of some melodies through monitoring, and in this regard, our artist directly communicated the situation to the composer and offered an apology."
However, both the apology and the excuse backfired, with KQ Entertainment denying that any attempts to communicate were made, and ATEEZ fans stating that the apology was only an attempt to save face.