Windygrandopening trends as fans label (G)I-DLE Soyeon "a queen" post the release of her new single "Beam Beam"

(G)I-DLE Soyeon has dropped her highly anticipated single from her debut mini-album. The album is titled "Windy," and the single is called "Beam Beam." The video was released on July 5 on all social platforms. The song is written and produced by (G)I-DLE Soyeon.

Since the release of the single, fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy about (G)I-DLE Soyeon's debut single. Fans were particularly taken by (G)I-DLE Soyeon's attitude on the track. At one point, the idol says Motherf***er in the video and even throws up her middle finger.

However, viewers don't seem to be bothered by the cussing. They are more impressed that (G)I-DLE Soyeon has come out with such an impressive video. Fans began trending #windygrandopening to commemorate the occasion. It was earlier revealed that "Windy" would include five tracks.

The album is *chef kiss*. Expected nothing less from brilliant Soyeon. Loved them of Beam Beam, it's very unique. From album loved most Is this bad b**** number n Quit.#천재셰프_윈디_시그니처_삠삠 #WINDYGRANDOPENING #BEAMBEAMoutNOW @G_I_DLE_JP pic.twitter.com/yuTA1ydDRK — Silver⚓ (@Silver_Ring_) July 5, 2021

Soyeon looked AMAZING in that MV, and the song of course 🥰 a bop from our genius~ loving the album so far!! Just started Psycho 🎶 #WINDYGRANDOPENING#BEAMBEAMOUTNOW#전소연과_바람피는날_삠삠 #JEON_SOYEON@G_I_DLE — April 🍔🍽😋 (@ShuhuasPabo) July 5, 2021

SOYEON SAID MOTHERFUCKER ON THE FIRST LINES THEN SHE DID THIS ON THE LAST SECONDS MYGHAAADDD FUCKING QUEEN!!!!!



JEON SOYEON SOLO #WINDYGRANDOPENING #BEAMBEAMOUTNOW #천재셰프_윈디_시그니처_삠삠 @G_I_DLE pic.twitter.com/aUvzbyOKDt — 전영화 🍔 PH ITUNES FUNDS 📌 (@wookieoogie) July 5, 2021

The first video from the album was released on Monday. The theme of the album is focused on (G)I-DLE Soyeon's alternate personality trait. The title of the record is a reference to that trait. The album is expected to showcase the feisty and free-spirited side of (G)I-DLE Soyeon.

(G)I-DLE Soyeon collaborates with rapper Lee Young-ji

The video is sassy, and its electrifying energy has made fans love the collaboration between (G)I-DLE Soyeon and rapper Lee Young-ji. This collaboration came as a surprise to fans. The music video is also quirky because it has used costumes and props in the restaurant that it is set in.

lee youngji appeared and did a dance-off with soyeon, two queens have united powers omg!!



JEON SOYEON SOLO#WINDYGRANDOPENING #BEAMBEAMOUTNOW#천재셰프_윈디_시그니처_삠삠 pic.twitter.com/vcpAY9C50C — liv 🍀 (@seochrry) July 5, 2021

For instance, the dancers behind (G)I-DLE Sooyeon in the video are dressed in hilarious burger costumes. The song also comes across as naughty in certain places and hot in others. Even the concept of (G)I-DLE Soyeon's teaser for the music video caught the attention of music lovers.

The short teaser was a sassy take on burger commercials that many would have seen. (G)I-DLE Soyeon uses the restaurant as the stage where a star is born.

Collaboration with BIBI

Initially, it was reported that Soyeon was going to collaborate with BIBI and Lee Young-ji on her fifth track in the album called "Is This Bad B****** Number?" However, Lee Young-ji appeared in "Beam Beam." So it is expected that the fifth track will feature BIBI.

(G)I-DLE Soyeon rose to popularity with her appearance on the popular reality TV show "Mnet's Produce 101." That year, she was also a contestant on "Unpretty Rapstar." Following this, she signed her exclusive contract with CUBE. As a soloist, (G)I-DLE Soyeon debuted with Jelly in 2017.

In the meantime, other members of (G)I-DLE have been busy as well. Yuqi made her debut with the recent solo 'A Page,' and this featured songs from Bonnie and Clyde and Giant. Earlier in May, Miyeon released a single titled "You Were My Breath." However, as a band, (G)I-DLE faced an obstacle recently when one of its members, Soojin, was accused of bullying.

