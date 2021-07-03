Han Ye-seul trends for posting pictures of alleged male escort boyfriend

Actor Han Ye-seul posted a picture of herself with her boyfriend on Instagram stories, and also posted one of him alone on July 2nd. Her posts surprised followers, as the actor is currently embroiled in multiple controversies.

She was accused of tax evasion, her boyfriend was accused of working as an escort at a host of bars and she was also accused of being involved in the Burning Sun Scandal.

It began in May, when the actor revealed that she was dating. In June, Dispatch, a popular Korean tabloid, claimed Han Ye-seul's boyfriend was an escort in the past. Since then she has been involved in one controversy after another.

Also read: The 8th Night Ending Explained: Will the Virgin Shaman's truth kill Chang-seok or monk Seohwa

Was Han Ye-seul's boyfriend an escort?

In a report dated June 1st, Dispatch quoted an informant as saying, "He (Ryu Sung-jae) was more of an escort than a host. Escorts aim to receive continued sponsorship from a client in return." There were rumors about Ryu Sung-jae in online communities, however, this report confirmed them to be true.

The informant also stated that Sung-jae quit his job. The informant said, "He received financial support from many married women and divorced singles, especially met married woman multiple times. He left the store in September as he started dating Han Ye Seul."

The report also claimed that Han Ye-seul tried to get her boyfriend to debut as an actor. A day after the report was released, Ye-seul took to Instagram to deny all the claims and said that her boyfriend was a theater actor who worked at a karaoke bar. She also revealed that the two of them had met a few years ago.

Also read: AOA Mina's boyfriend's ex-girlfriend speaks out, says idol's post is unfair towards her

Speaking about claims of how she met her boyfriend at a host bar, she said, "There is no high or low when it comes to occupation..in my honest opinion. And I wanted to be cherished as a woman and spent more time focusing on my feelings rather than my boyfriend's background."

Also read: Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 3: Will Lee Kyu-hyung in his cameo convince Seong-hwa to give romance with Ik-jun a chance?

Are allegations about Han Ye-seul and boyfriend Ryu Sung-jae's tax evasion true?

Just days after Ye-seul had cleared the air about her boyfriend's profession, she was accused of tax evasion by Garo Sero Institute's Kim Yong-ho. It must be noted Garo Sero Institute has been repeatedly making claims regarding actor Han Ye-seul.

In one of his videos, the YouTuber said, "You don't need to worry. Please look forward to this Sunday's live broadcast."

Following this, Han Ye-seul filed a lawsuit against him and she also hired lawyers to sue other YouTubers and malicious commenters. She also addressed that tax evasion claims. She was accused of buying a lambhorgini to evade taxes. She however denied the claims.

Han Ye-seul explained, "My car cannot be filed as an expense." She continued: "All the speculations of host bars, drugs, and tax evasion are too shameful for me as a woman. These speculations are close to a curse."

Was Han Ye-seul connected to the Burning Sun Scandal?

It was also speculated that Han Ye-seul was connected to the Burning Sun Scandal. However, the actor denied the claims.

However, Kim Yong-ho pointed out that she visited a subsidiary club of Burning Sun often in another of his videos. Han Ye-seul, however, said that if there were doubts about her involvement with the Burning Sun Scandal, the prosecutors and investigators need to shed light on evidence.

Edited by Gautham Balaji