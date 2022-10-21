Heriberto Quintana GoFundMe: Wife launches fundraiser for man fatally shoved in front of Queens subway train 

A man aged 48, Heriberto Quintana, was fatally tossed in front of an approaching subway train during Queens' commute hours on Monday, October 17. This happened after the victim accidentally bumped into another commuter, according to police and law enforcement sources. It was reported that his wife needed to see a doctor so he was hurrying home.

Quintana's widowed wife, Hilda Rojas, 46, was allegedly waiting for her husband to arrive and take her for dialysis treatment on Monday evening, according to a statement she revealed to sources on Wednesday, October 19.

Melissa Colorado @melissacolorado

To his 3 sons, he was their hardworking dad who worked in construction & rushed home every day after work to help his ailing wife.

@NBCNewYork

She said in a a statement:

“He left the house for work every day at 4:40 a.m. and would get home at 5 p.m. and that day just like everyday I was waiting for him to get home. That day he never came home.

The statement further read:

“And as a wife you know his schedule and what time he comes home and he wasn’t coming home. I called and called and he never answered. He was already dead.”

Hilda Rojas launched a GoFundMe campaign for her late husband Heriberto Quintana

The two men, Heriberto Quintana and Carlos Garcia, 50, collided on the platform at Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights on Monday during the busiest hour of the evening, according to CCTV footage released by the NYPD.

Shortly after, the suspect's smartphone dropped onto the tracks, and he reportedly asked Quintana to get it. The latter refused, and the two men got into a brawl. Later, the individual who lost his phone pushed the victim, Heriberto Quintana, to the tracks in front of an approaching train traveling to Jamaica in a fit of rage.

glenn schuck @glennschuck

Demsi Quintana, one of Quintana’s sons stated:

“The conflict started by my dad accidentally pushing the guy, bumped him. And I guess the guy dropped his phone on the train tracks. And the guy got mad, and that’s when the conflict started — the fight. It’s crazy, over a damn cellphone."

According to the family, to assist in generating funds for Quintana's funeral costs, Rojas has created a GoFundMe page. His body will be interred in his home country of Mexico.

jay is a military wife👩‍🚀 @kunsbubble

Rojas claimed that her husband was a loving father to his two grown-up children, Elber Quintana, 27, and Edilberto Quintana, 30, as well as to his 14-year-old child Demsi and is concerned about how the family is going to survive as he is no longer alive. She described that there should be no circumstances in which you take a life due to a cellphone, thereby seeking justice for her husband's death.

Heriberto Quintana had been working in construction to support his family at the time of his death, and the couple had lived in the US for decades after coming here from Mexico.

