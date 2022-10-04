Milagros Angelica Medina GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched as California mom is stabbed to death in front of five children

Over the weekend at an East Los Angeles residence, a man was accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Milagros Angelica Medina, in front of her five children, aged 3, 11, 13, 15, and 18. Reportedly, authorities announced on Monday, October 3, 2022, that the accused is now in custody.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, 45-year-old Milagros Angelica Medina was killed on Friday, September 30. The alleged offender was identified as Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for the untimely death of Milagros Angelica Medina

Based on sources, just before 8:00 pm on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a deadly weapons assault in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue. They discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds. She was later driven to the local hospital where she subsequently passed away.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched after the Californian mother, Milagros Angelica Medina was fatally stabbed in front of her five children. The description of the fundraiser mentioned that the children lost their father four years ago due to a medical ailment.

As per the claims reported by an unidentified friend, Milagros Angelica Medina made an effort to break up with her boyfriend before she was fatally stabbed.

She said:

"It was really gruesome. Her five children saw it, [along with] her three-year-old son. There was a lot of blood splattered everywhere. The blood went onto him [the 3-year-old], and that's what really broke me."

She also reported that one of the children had allegedly tried to help their mother as she was being stabbed.

She continued:

"Her (Medina's) 11-year-old daughter tried to defend the mom. I thought it was really brave, but they (the children) shouldn't be going through this."

Another family friend, Lulu, claimed that despite contacting the police before this occurrence, nothing was done.

She said:

"It's a shame the system is supposed to help us and unless they see blood, then they're not there. It's unfortunate that the police have to respond to a violent act for them to help when they've [family] called previously for the same type of violence and aggression at home."

Lulu concluded:

"They [police] should be more readily available to help and offer resources to the community, to women that are reaching out and calling for help and unfortunately, a friend passed away due to the act of violence at home by a so-called loved one."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call either Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or the Homicide Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.

