Who was Mary Marshall? Fiance reveals Raleigh shooting victim died while saving dog

During a shooting rampage in North Carolina last week, bride-to-be Mary Marshall was shot while attempting to save her dog on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Reportedly, the victim's devastated fiancé opened up about the situation in a tearful TV appearance on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

As per Robert Steele's statement, Mary Marshall, 34, was walking her dog when a 15-year-old gunman allegedly shot and killed her along with four of her neighbors. The suspect has been identified as Austin Thomson.

She was said to be getting married later this month. That celebration will now be a celebration of life

Robert revealed that the couple set out to get married in 2 weeks. He wrote in a Facebook post:

“The love of my life was killed last night by a cowardly individual. She was shot while walking our dog. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to do. My world has been completely destroyed…”

Late Mary Marshall's fiance is allegedly wearing the wedding ring in memory of her

Based on sources, Mary Marshall last spoke to her fiance on Thursday and urged him to get back to his house right away. Reportedly, she heard gunshots in the area, after which, their dog Scruff unleashed himself and tried to run away.

Marshall recalled what she told him over the phone call:

"She says, 'I need you to come home right now. Immediately. Scruff, our dog has slipped his collar, and I just heard gunshots.'"

Later, Marshall ran towards the dog and Robert claimed that as soon as he arrived, he found that detectives were already present at the location. Mary’s father Thomas Marshall said:

“And we knew right then. We knew. We knew she was gone.”

Robert Steele stated that he is currently wearing the wedding ring that Mary Marshall intended to give him when they decided to exchange vows in two weeks.

He wrote:

"I loved when she would wrap me up in her arms and every time that we would cuddle that way, she would whisper in my ear before we went to sleep. ‘You’re my favorite place.’"

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover the cost of Mary Marshall's memorial service. The campaign has raised up to $14,348 of its $10,000 target.

Mary's dad opened up about his grief and his inability to accompany his daughter down the aisle. Thomas Marshall tried to control his emotions as he spoke of his loss.

He said:

“I was really looking forward to it. I couldn’t wait for it."

Austin Thomson, 15, is suspected of killing Marshall and the other victims during a Thursday evening shooting rampage that also left two other people wounded, including a police officer. He was also responsible for the deaths of James Roger Thompson, 16, Nicole Connors, 52, Susan Karnatz, 49, and off-duty Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres.

