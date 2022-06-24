What did Daniel Printz do? North Carolina serial killer sentenced to life in prison 

North Carolina resident Daniel Printz, an alleged serial killer, was given a life term without parole in federal prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a South Carolina woman and confessing to his role in the murders or disappearance of three others earlier this week.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Glen Printz, 59, of Bostic, North Carolina, kidnapped and killed the 80-year-old victim, Edna Suttles, and went over state borders.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis of Greenville County said in a news conference Wednesday,

“Make no mistake that he is categorized as a serial killer”

A detailed look into the evidence of Daniel Printz case

According to the testimony in court, Daniel Printz traveled from his home in North Carolina to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, on the morning of August 27. He met Edna Suttles, and the two left the Food Lion supermarket off US-25 and returned to Suttles' house.

Daniel Printz, 59, pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and death of 80-year-old Edna Suttles, of Greenville County, South Carolina.

Reportedly, surveillance footage showed Printz transferring unconscious Edna Suttles into his vehicle, but she was still alive then. However, earlier, the defendant was captured by a different security camera, dropping off Suttles from his vehicle at a hotel and cleaning the inside of his car.

According to the US Department of Justice, Suttles' coworkers contacted the Greenville County Sheriff's Office to report her missing after she failed to arrive for work the following day.

Later, during the investigation at Daniel Printz's property, officials found few personal belongings of the victim. Most of these items were concealed in a box in a seclusion park on Printz's property. An unopened yogurt cup was also discovered. According to a forensic lab examination, the cup's interior contained cyclobenzaprine, tramadol, and lorazepam.

Daniel Printz was detained after those revelations and started cooperating with the police authorities. He led detectives to the site of the victim's burial on May 16, 2022, in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

Shortly after, authorities discovered that the defendant was accountable for the disappearances or deaths of three other women, Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers, and Leigh Goodman.

Reports suggest that Daniel Printz admitted his involvement in those crimes while testifying in front of a court in Greenville, South Carolina.

US Attorney Corey Ellis said,

"Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women...causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families. He has learned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell."

Daniel Printz pleads guilty and is sentenced to life in prison

Printz was given a life term in prison on Wednesday after United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. accepted his guilty plea. He forfeited his ability to contest his conviction and punishment as part of his plea agreement.

Attorney Ellis said,

"We are grateful that the court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the vicitms' families."

Printz's abuse of women is despicable, according to Susan Forensic, special agent in charge of the FBI's Columbia field office. She said,

"He earned the court's severe penality for his crimes. The sentence will never bring back the victims, but it's our hope that the victims's friends and families find peace in the memories of their loved ones."

