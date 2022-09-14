What did Dorothy Hirsch do? ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s wife accuses late husband of abuse in plea to drop gun charges

According to recent reports, Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of Glenn Hirsch aka the 'duck sauce killer' of New York City, is claiming that he repeatedly battered and r*ped her in an effort to have the accusations against her dismissed.

Dorothy Hirsch's defendant attorney Mark Bederow pleaded with the judge to drop the gun charges against Dorothy. She was indicted on several weapons charges in early September after police discovered eight guns in a cupboard at Dorothy's apartment.

During a search of the apartment, police allegedly recovered a .357 magnum revolver, a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and three 9mm semi-automatic pistols. If convicted, she might be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

wiki fox news @fox_wiki

The deranged "duck sauce killer" Glenn Hirsch had "sadistically" abused his wife for decades, including beatings and r*pe, his attorney said in a new court filing, which wanted to dismiss his



wikifoxnews.com/glenn-hirsch-w… Dorothy Hirsch Biography Dorothy Hirsch WikiThe deranged "duck sauce killer" Glenn Hirsch had "sadistically" abused his wife for decades, including beatings and r*pe, his attorney said in a new court filing, which wanted to dismiss his Dorothy Hirsch Biography Dorothy Hirsch WikiThe deranged "duck sauce killer" Glenn Hirsch had "sadistically" abused his wife for decades, including beatings and r*pe, his attorney said in a new court filing, which wanted to dismiss hiswikifoxnews.com/glenn-hirsch-w… https://t.co/jOeYzBzpP7

Bederow wrote in a statement on September 9:

"Glenn’s acts of brutality against Dorothy (before and during their marriage) included sadistic and violent s*xual abuse, striking, cutting and menacing her with weapons, punching her, slapping her, threatening to kill her, extortion and contempt."

A brief look at the concerned murder of the delivery man by Glenn Hirsch

Glenn Hirsch shot and killed Chinese deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30, 2022 in Queens, New York. The 45-year-old man, who worked at the Chinese restaurant Great Wall, was the unfortunate victim of a hate crime.

Reportedly, Hirsch followed Yan while he was making deliveries before fatally shooting him in the affluent Forest Hills district. He was detained and charged with murder and possession of lethal weapons.

Fulton @fultonjxhou Shared some incorrect information on Glenn Hirsch earlier. Was worried he would be out on the streets to threaten other business owners. Sucks that we have to be in this position where we are constantly worrying about the safety of working class immigrants. #justiceforyanzhiwen Shared some incorrect information on Glenn Hirsch earlier. Was worried he would be out on the streets to threaten other business owners. Sucks that we have to be in this position where we are constantly worrying about the safety of working class immigrants. #justiceforyanzhiwen https://t.co/fvr04tTfWl

Glenn Hirsch, 51, allegedly killed himself on August 5 while awaiting trial for killing Zhiwen Yan, purportedly over an ongoing quarrel with the restaurant over duck sauce. Hirsch was accused of being in a long-running duck sauce dispute with the eatery.

Police discovered his body and a lengthy suicide note in which he defended himself against the accusations made against him. He asserted that the judgment was hurried and denied any role in Yan's death.

He also wrote that he refused to live out the rest of his days in prison since he knew he would be found guilty by the jury. Glenn Hirsch added in the letter:

"I want to take full responsibility for the eight guns recovered from a closet in Dorothy's apartment."

The alleged dispute surrounding the duck sauce dates back to November 2021 when Glenn Hirsch complained about the minimal amount of duck sauce that had been sent with his food after ordering from a Chinese restaurant in New York City. He harbored this resentment up until April 2022, when it led to the cold-blooded murder of Zhiwen Yan, a deliveryman and father of three.

On June 8, Hirsch was bailed out by his brother, which greatly frightened and alarmed the residents of Forest Hills. The restaurant owner told reporters:

"I am extremely disappointed that the court allowed the defendant to be bailed. Everyone who works in Great Wall restaurant is living in fear now, and also the families of Zhiwen Yan, who couldn’t believe the suspect will be back to our community again."

Dorothy Hirsch, 62, who was previously estranged from Glenn, claimed in fresh court documents filed on Monday, September 12, that she had endured years of abuse, including r*pe and beatings. Additionally, she would not have dared stop Hirsch from concealing a large number of firearms within her apartment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava