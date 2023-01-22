Who was Jasmine Fiore, and what happened to the Reality TV star?

On August 15, 2009, a suitcase containing the body of 28-year-old model Jasmine Fiore was found in Buena Park, California. The serial number of her breast implants allowed for the identification of her mutilated body. She died from being strangled.

Her husband Ryan Jenkins, a reality show star, was initially charged with murder. But before he could be questioned and the investigators could figure out the case, he escaped and committed suicide a few days later.

Eleanor Neale @ELEANORXNEALE



THE BODY FOUND IN THE SUITCASE



youtube.com/watch?v=Wb-HOr… YOUTUBE GAVE ME MY VID BACK! if you didn't catch part 2 of the Jasmine Fiore case, here it is!!!THE BODY FOUND IN THE SUITCASE YOUTUBE GAVE ME MY VID BACK! if you didn't catch part 2 of the Jasmine Fiore case, here it is!!!THE BODY FOUND IN THE SUITCASEyoutube.com/watch?v=Wb-HOr… https://t.co/dyrnkysobZ

Playboy Murders, a new series on Investigation Discovery, will investigate the model's murder case. The episode will air on January 23.

Here's the synopsis of the episode:

When a Playboy party hostess and model is found dead and dismembered in a dumpster, it ignites a tabloid media frenzy; as police investigate her romantic partners, her reality TV star husband heads for the Canadian border.

What happened to Fiore? Check out the details

Who was Jasmine Fiore?

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Jasmine Fiore was a swimsuit model who also worked as a body-painted model. Jasmine was planning to launch a gym and personal training center.

The model met reality TV star Ryan Jenkins at a Las Vegas casino in March 2009. The model also appeared in shows at Las Vegas casinos.

The pair tied the knot two days later, on March 18, 2009.

Lori Brennan @Try2Bmore @williamlegate

As soon as he was “missing” I immediately thought of the Jasmine Fiore case. He ran, crossed Canadian border, hung himself in a motel room. @BrianEntin Most people panic and run, then reality sets in that they can’t do it forever so they decide to control what happens to them in the end.As soon as he was “missing” I immediately thought of the Jasmine Fiore case. He ran, crossed Canadian border, hung himself in a motel room. @williamlegate @BrianEntin Most people panic and run, then reality sets in that they can’t do it forever so they decide to control what happens to them in the end.As soon as he was “missing” I immediately thought of the Jasmine Fiore case. He ran, crossed Canadian border, hung himself in a motel room.

Charges of domestic violence on Ryan Jenkins

Before long, the fairy-tale love story began to see the first cracks. In June 2009, Jenkins was charged with "battery constituting domestic violence." The reality TV star had allegedly hit Jasmine in the arm. According to an eyewitness, the couple argued over Fiore kissing a former lover. However, the couple sorted out the matter within themselves.

Investigations also revealed that the couple often engaged in fights. Jenkins was allegedly troubled by Fiore's ex-lovers.

According to Fiore's mother, Jenkins was jealous that the model was still pursuing a friendship with her ex-boyfriend.

Jenkins' father, on the other hand, alleged that his daughter-in-law occasionally took multi-day vacations and, when questioned about them, frequently made up stories about where she had been or who she had been with.

Ryan Jenkins (Image via Twitter)

The couple was last seen having a good time together

The two traveled to San Diego, California, on August 13, 2009, to attend a poker tournament. They checked into a hotel in the same city before heading to a nightclub.

CCTV footage showed the couple having a good time together for 2 hours post-midnight on August 15. It was the last time Jasmine was seen alive. However, a few hours later, Jenkins returned to the hotel alone.

Jenkins reported his wife missing

A few hours later, the reality TV star reported his wife missing. The cops began looking for the model after discovering the missing report.

In less than 24 hours, a mutilated body was discovered stuffed inside a bag, but investigators were yet to determine whether the body belonged to Fiore. Her teeth were broken, and her fingers had all been chopped.

On August 18, investigators were able to confirm that the body was the model with the help of the serial number of her breast implants.

Jenkins fled the country and died by suicide

Jenkins was charged with the model's murder, but before he could be convicted, he had already fled the country, crossed the border, and reached his hometown in Canada.

He checked into a hotel in the neighboring country, where he later committed suicide. He was found dead on August 23, 2009.

Poll : 0 votes