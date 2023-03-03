Netflix's upcoming Spanish romance film Love at First Kiss, which is one of the most highly-awaited releases this month, is slated to premiere this Friday, March 3, at 3.00 am ET on the platform.

Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa and written by Cristóbal Garrido along with Adolfo Valor, the plot of Love at First Kiss narrates the story of a man eagerly looking for love and discovering it in the most unlikely of places.

The romantic comedy is produced by Antonio Asensio and Paloma Molina under the company name Zeta Studios, soundtrack is composed by Ivan Palomares, and Sergi Gallardo serves as the cinematographer. Moreover, the 96-minute long movie stars Álvaro Cervantes in the lead role as Javier.

The protagonist of Netflix's Love at First Kiss movie can look into the future

Javier (played by Cerbantes), a unique and gifted protagonist, has the ability to see into the future, but only after he kisses a woman. With just one kiss, he can foresee the outcome of any possible romantic relationship. But the power comes at a price, making it hard for him to keep up a relationship, prompting him to end it before a possible break-up to avoid heartbreak.

A discovery about himself that Javier made when is was only 16 years old turns into a complication with time as it becomes nearly impossible for him to find love and finally settle down with a significant other.

Things take a dramatic turn when he kisses Lucía (Silvia Alonso) and sees a future with her in which they are happily married and with children. But there is just one problem - Lucía is his childhood best friend Roberto’s girlfriend.

The official synopsis for the upcoming romace movie as per IMDb reads as:

"Follow the story of a 16-year-old who finds he can see the whole future of a romantic relationship when he kisses a girl for the first time."

The official trailer of Love at First Kiss opens with a teenage Javier realising his unique gift

The first scene of the trailer for Love at First Kiss opens with sixteen-year-old Javier playing the game Truth or Dare with his friends, where he first kisses a girl and discovers his power. Ever since, he has been utilizing his power to predict the future and protect himself from potential heartbreak and suffering.

Over the years, however, he has grown detached and insecure with everyone around him as a consequence of the gift that causes him to leave a partner even in the case of the tiniest difficulty, without even attempting to resolve it.

Although Javier makes use of his gift to evade heartbreak, entirely depending on it to guide him towards the appropriate path and the ideal life match, he has a dramatic run-in with his childhood friend and his girlfriend Lucia.

Álvaro Cervantes plays Javier in the upcoming film alongside Silvia Alonso, who plays Lucia. The remaining members of the cast are:

Gorka Otxoa

Álvaro Cervantes

Silvia Alonso

Pilar Castro

Susana Abaitua

Elisabeth Larena

Ninton Sánchez

Paula Muñoz

Fabia Castro

Love at First Kiss premieres on Netflix on March 3, 2023.

