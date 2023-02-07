Fast Five Legacy trailer out, Fast X coming next 

The trailer for Fast Five Legacy has just been revealed, and it is only a matter of days before the Fast X trailer also makes its debut. Both productions are a part of the blockbuster franchise, The Fast and the Furious, which has been a hit with fans ever since the first film debuted way back in 2001.

Since then, eight more films have graced our screens, and viewers are now looking forward to two more installments in the franchise, both of which are coming up soon.

Here is everything to know about the latest movies in The Fast and Furious franchise.

The Fast Five Legacy trailer is pumped with adrenaline

The 2011 action film Fast Five is widely accepted to be a stand-out in the franchise. The movie was not only a very important point of transition in the Fast and Furious story, but also marked the entry of the actor and professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, into the franchise.

Fast Five Legacy is now set to grace our screens soon and the trailer for the same has been released. In the trailer, viewers see Johnson’s Hobbs describing one of the most important parts of chasing down our favorite Fast and Furious fugitives, saying:

“Don’t ever, ever let them get into cars.”

The trailer is pumped with adrenaline and filled with fast cars and big guns while also highlighting the true meaning of family.

Fast Five is directed by Justin Lin, who has previously directed 2013’s Fast and Furious 6 as well as F9: The Fast Saga, which was released in 2021.

What to expect from the Fast X trailer?

The first trailer for Fast X will make its debut this February 10, 2023, five days after the release of the Legacy trailer.

Justin Lin was initially attached to the project before dropping out of it owing to creative differences with Vin Diesel. In his place, The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter director Louis Leterrier has been brought in to direct the two-part movie.

It has been confirmed that viewers will see a number of stars from the franchise's early days reprising their roles in Fast X. Michelle Rodriguez returns as Dom's wife and partner Letty, while Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and Sung Kang return in their roles as Roman, Tej, and Han respectively.

Vin Diesel @vindiesel

We can't wait to share a taste of what's coming...



The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event will celebrate the launch of Fast X in Los Angeles on Thurs, Feb 9th.



The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event will celebrate the launch of Fast X in Los Angeles on Thurs, Feb 9th.



The Fast X trailer will debut worldwide the following day, at 8 a.m. pacific on Feb 10th.

Apart from them, Fast X will also introduce some new faces. It has been confirmed that Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa will be joining the franchise, along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. Rita Moreno will also join the cast as Abuela Toretto, the matriarch of the Toretto clan.

Sadly, Dwayne Johnson, who has appeared in Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, will not be returning despite public pleas from franchise star Vin Diesel. The Rock slammed Diesel's request, saying:

"I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

This came in response to Vin Diesel's social media post urging the actor to return.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



“Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” Vin Diesel sends an open message to “my little brother” Dwayne Johnson asking him to return for ‘FAST & FURIOUS’ 10.“Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” https://t.co/fw656f1qad

