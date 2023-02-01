Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster

Fast & Furious franchise star Vin Diesel revealed the poster for the upcoming Fast X film on Instagram on Tuesday.

The first poster for the upcoming sequel teases the "end of the road" for the long-running popular franchise. The poster shows Diesel's character Dominic "Dom" Toretto praying while holding his signature cross necklace, with the line "The end of the road begins" on the image.

The caption of the post said,

"We’re almost there. We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming. The Fast X trailer debuts worldwide on February 10th, 8a.m pacific!"

Fast X will star a power-packed cast that includes Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

Fast X will be released on May 19

The upcoming film will be one of the last installments of the franchise. Fast X is the first of the two final entries of the Fast & Furious series. The film's trailer will drop on February 10, and the film will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

The plot of the upcoming movie is being kept under wraps, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diesel said,

"Just wait for 10. Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

Speaking about the release of the franchise's two-part finale films, Vin Diesel told Comicbook.com that they will be released "back-to-back."

"The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson are the newcomers to the franchise. Momoa will play the antagonist, Dante, in the film. Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood will reprise their respective roles in the film.

Fast X will be directed by Louis Leterrie and is based on a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent will serve as producers.

The Fast & Furious franchise includes 10 films

The Fast & Furious franchise has been around since 2001, spanning more than two decades. Adding the upcoming film to the list, ten movies have been made so far, which include, The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, and, Fast X.

There is also a spinoff film called Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, released in 2019. The series has been commercially successful. It is Universal's biggest franchise and the eighth-highest-grossing film series, with a combined gross of over $6 billion.

Paul Walker, who portrayed one of the main characters, Brian O'Conner, in the franchise tragically passed away in 2013 following a car crash.

Fast X is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures in the United States on May 19, 2023. The eleventh and final film is scheduled for release in February 2024.

