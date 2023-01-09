"Wake me up from this nightmare": Twitter not impressed with Vin Diesel's first look in Fast X

Some films end quick while others stay on for a long time, like Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious series. The revered car stunt-heist money-action-hero franchise starred some big names like Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

Over the years and many sequels later, the franchise has seemingly lost its charm. This was hardly the time for Vin Diesel and the franchise to announce another film in the long line, titled Fast X. Needless to say, this was not met with a great deal of critical reception from fans across the world. Vin Diesel's newly revealed look was the catalyst that encouraged netizens to come forward and share their distaste.

One user summed up the emotion, saying:

"No one wants this oh my god stop please. Wake me up from this nightmare lmaooooo."

Other users were just as critical of Diesel's latest venture.

How are fans reacting to Vin Diesel's first look in Fast X?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in ‘FAST X’.



First trailer releases in February. First look at Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in ‘FAST X’.First trailer releases in February. https://t.co/QCneA2R6p2

Fast X is supposed to be the tenth installment in the mainstream Fast and Furious franchise and the eleventh overall film. It will star Vin Diesel as Dominic yet again, as well as other big names like Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Most fans expected the series to wrap up after the untimely passing of Paul Walker. Even before that, some fans cited how the sequels kept on coming. However, there have been multiple entries even since Paul's passing, and most of them failed to replicate the success of the older films, leading to this unrest among the fans.

PopcornanBeers @PopcornanBeer @DiscussingFilm They’ve been to the bottom of the ocean. They’ve been in space. Where will they go next!? Drop some guesses @DiscussingFilm They’ve been to the bottom of the ocean. They’ve been in space. Where will they go next!? Drop some guesses

Of course, the reaction from fans also included many memes all over social media. It was both hilarious and sad to see such an esteemed franchise get reduced to joke fodder.

itsBreezy @iitsBreeezy @DiscussingFilm First look at Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in 'Fast I, Fast II, Fast III, Fast IV, Fast V, Fast VI, Fast VII, Fast VIII, Fast IX & Fast X'. 🤯 @DiscussingFilm First look at Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in 'Fast I, Fast II, Fast III, Fast IV, Fast V, Fast VI, Fast VII, Fast VIII, Fast IX & Fast X'. 🤯 https://t.co/vcpyuWPSxx

Creeson Agecoutay @CreesonCTV @DiscussingFilm I think I stopped watching after Dwayne Johnson showed up and the big safe on a chain at the end. @DiscussingFilm I think I stopped watching after Dwayne Johnson showed up and the big safe on a chain at the end.

kota @dakotamoore90 @DiscussingFilm Who. Is. Funding. These. I had no idea we were up to ten!!!! (Right? The x is for ten movies?) have any other even had a theater release?? @DiscussingFilm Who. Is. Funding. These. I had no idea we were up to ten!!!! (Right? The x is for ten movies?) have any other even had a theater release??

Oᴍᴀʀ Lᴇᴅᴇsᴍᴀ @lolwutomar @DiscussingFilm this the same photo they’ve used since the first movie @DiscussingFilm this the same photo they’ve used since the first movie

Fast X will premiere on May 19, 2023. The movie will continue Dominic's story as he and his crew take on the latest threat, Cipher (Theron). This part was planned back in 2014.

However, one of the stars of the series, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, indicated that this film would be different from the ones before. In fact, it could even break the stereotypes of the sequels and create something new, surprising the fans who are already disgruntled by the news of Fast X. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying:

"Every single movie I am thinking... 'How can we [top this]? How can you top space?' Like, come on, man,...There's some twists. There's more turns. There's even more characters being introduced that are going to blow your mind... There's a lot of takeaways from the next one. It comes out next year."

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. It stars Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron.

There isn't much detail about the plot yet. Many other details are also unknown. It is also unclear whether this will be the final film in the franchise. It will surely be interesting to see how viewers react if there is an eleventh installment in this very long franchise.

