Justin Lin net worth: Fast and Furious director's fortune explored as he steps down from Fast X

Justin Lin has announced his exit as the director of Fast X. The news comes a few days after the project started filming and Lin has stepped down from the director’s chair due to creative differences.

Lin has previously helmed five films in the Fast & Furious franchise which includes the latest entry, F9, released in 2021. Announcing on Twitter, he wrote,

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder This is from less than a week ago on the set of Fast X.



Vin Diesel looks like he’s holding Justin Lin hostage and he’s already thinking to himself “I have to get out of here.” This is from less than a week ago on the set of Fast X. Vin Diesel looks like he’s holding Justin Lin hostage and he’s already thinking to himself “I have to get out of here.” https://t.co/DIBY5qDL3h

Jeff Sneider @TheInSneider Justin Lin X-its FAST X just days into production due to "creative differences," though he'll remain onboard as a producer on the sequel



In other words, what did Vin do this time? He's not even MENTIONED in Deadline's story. 🤐 Justin Lin X-its FAST X just days into production due to "creative differences," though he'll remain onboard as a producer on the sequel In other words, what did Vin do this time? He's not even MENTIONED in Deadline's story. 🤐

Production of the upcoming installment has been put on hold until Universal finds a replacement for Lin. However, Lin will remain as the film’s producer.

Written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, Fast X is scheduled to release on May 19, 2023. The film’s lead cast members include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron.

Justin Lin’s net worth explored

Justin Lin has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a film director (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Justin Lin is well-known for his films like Better Luck Tomorrow, Annapolis, Star Trek Beyond, and more. He is also famous for his work on television series like Community and True Detective.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 50-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. Although detailed information related to his assets is not available, he has earned a lot from his work as a film director.

Lin made his solo directorial debut with the 2002 crime drama Better Luck Tomorrow. It received positive reviews from critics and was a box office success. His second feature film was the 2006 drama film Annapolis, which featured James Franco, Tyrese Gibson, Donnie Wahlberg, and Jordana Brewster in the lead roles.

His next film was The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, released in 2006. It was successful at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. He directed three more films in the Fast & Furious franchise and they received a decent response at the box office.

Justin was the co-writer and co-producer of the 2015 action comedy film, Hollywood Adventures. He then directed Star Trek Beyond in 2016, which underperformed at the box office. He returned to the Fast & Furious franchise as the director of F9 and it grossed $726.2 million at the box office.

Lin has also directed episodes of several TV shows like Community, Scorpion, True Detective, S.W.A.T. and others.

