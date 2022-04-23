Blac Chyna net worth: Rob Kardashian's ex's fortune explored as she reveals she hasn't paid taxes in years

Blac Chyna recently testified in court, admitting that she has not paid taxes in years and does not have a bank account either. The model was questioned about her finances by the Kardashians’ defense lawyer, Michael Rhodes, on April 21 and admitted that she had not filed her taxes since 2018 or 2019.

Blac said that the last filing was for her businesses Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Blac Chyna Inc. She confessed that the last time she personally filed was in 2015 and that she does not have any personal bank accounts.

She revealed that she made around $2 million in 2020, 2019, and 2018, and earned a lot from celebrity appearances, including $25,000 for an upcoming celebrity boxing match. However, her main source of income was OnlyF*ns, where she claimed to have made $1 million.

Thursday’s testimony left Chyna in tears when she talked about her ex Rob Kardashian posting n**e pictures of her online. Although the pictures were removed from Instagram, Rob reposted them. When asked if filing for a restraining order was a publicity stunt, she replied,

“It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the Internet.”

Blac Chyna’s net worth explored

Blac Chyna has earned a lot from her business ventures (Image via David Crotty/Getty Images)

Chyna gained recognition as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the 2010 music video for the song Monster by Kanye West. She then became popular after being name-dropped in Drake’s Miss Me, leading to many magazine appearances.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 33-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. She has been involved in many self-branded business ventures that revolve around beauty products and services.

She is reportedly one of the highest-earning personalities on the adult social platform OnlyF*ns. A few reports state that she earned $20 million from the platform.

Chyna has appeared on several reality TV shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Wendy Williams Show, Good Morning America, and others. Apart from this, she appeared on a reality show that entirely revolved around her, The Real Blac Chyna.

She has pursued several business ventures. She trained professionally as a makeup artist in 2013 and is the owner of a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles. She runs beauty classes and courses and has created her own lineup of make-up products called Lashed by Blac Chyna.

Blac then launched an online store called 88fin through which she sells her own clothing products and other items.

